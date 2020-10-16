Robert. D. Kaplow Best Lawyers® 2021 “Lawyer of the Year”

Maddin, Hauser, Roth & Heller, P.C., is pleased to announce that Robert D. Kaplow has been named the Best Lawyers® 2021 Detroit Trusts and Estates “Lawyer of the Year.” Only a single lawyer in each practice area and community is honored with a “Lawyer of the Year” award.

Kaplow is a shareholder in the firm whose practice is concentrated in estate planning and personal and corporate income tax planning. He is a member of the State Bar of Michigan’s Taxation and Probate and Estate Planning sections, the Oakland County Bar Association’s Taxation Committee, and the American Bar Association’s Real Property and Trust and Estate Law sections. Kaplow is a frequent lecturer before professional groups pertaining to estate and tax planning and corporate matters.

Kaplow has been continuously selected by his peers for inclusion in the annual edition of Best Lawyers in America® since 2013 in the areas of Tax Law and Trusts and Estates. He has been listed in the Michigan edition of Super Lawyers®, named as a Top Lawyer by DBusiness Magazine, and recognized as a Michigan Leading Lawyer. Kaplow is active in various charitable and bar-related activities.

With more than 90 consecutive years of legal expertise concentrating on representation of business enterprises, as well as the real estate, insurance, and financial services industries, Maddin, Hauser, Roth & Heller, P.C., delivers result-focused legal services founded upon a responsive, expert, cost-effective and “no-nonsense” practical approach. For additional information, please visit maddinhauser.com.