Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Receives the Defender Award from Children’s Health Defense

Washington, D.C. — Children’s Health Defense (CHD) presented Robert F. Kennedy Jr. with the Defender Award at CHD’s 2nd Annual Conference on Nov. 3 in Savannah, GA. Kennedy, chairman on leave for the organization he founded in 2016, was recognized for championing critical efforts to shed light on escalating but overlooked threats to children’s health and for questioning the narratives of government agencies, public health officials, and powerful industries, including pharmaceutical companies.

“Mr. Kennedy is an unstoppable force,” said CHD Executive Vice President Laura Bono. “He directs his life every single day with complete intention on tackling problems that seem unwinnable and too big for others to take on.”

Under Kennedy’s leadership, CHD has grown exponentially since its launch. Some accomplishments include:

“From the bottom of our hearts, we thank RFK Jr. for being a Defender of truth, freedom and children’s health,” said Bono. “He was literally the answer to the prayers of mothers around the world who were desperate for the truth to be told about the devastating injuries suffered by their children.”

