Initially, very few states were allowing Remote Online Notarization.

A few years back, if someone had said that you could notarize your documents from home sitting in your room, no one would have taken them seriously.

But!

Things have changed now.

Firstly Virginia, then Montana, Nevada, Texas, and now after the COVID outburst when leaving the house wasn’t an option, almost every state allows notarization through online ways. To be more concise, here the online ways represents Remote Online Notarization.

Keep reading to understand more about Remote Online Notarization.

What is Remote Online Notarization?

During Remote Online Notarization, a.k.a RON, the signer and Online Notary public connect via audio-video technology over the internet to carry out the notarial act instead of meeting personally. Due to the use of audio-video technology, it is also called Online Notarization, webcam notarization, or virtual notarization.

Here, the Online notary public is a person who is commissioned by the state to carry out the notarial acts in the state. Unlike traditional notary, the remote online notary will use;

Electronic signatures instead of Inked Signatures

E-seal instead of Notary Stamp

Electronic journal instead of paper journal

Audio-video conferencing instead of meeting personally.

The remote notary chooses the complete electronic approach to carry out the Remote Online Notarization. However, the role and duties remain the same, i.e., to make sure;

Your identity is authentic.

You know the purpose of the document.

You are signing the document with your will.

What documents can you notarize with Remote Online Notarization?

You can notarize all the documents with RON that you can notarize with traditional approaches. These documents can be financial, legal, or business documents. Some of these documents are described as follows;

Foreign Adoptions

Certified Copy of non-recordable documents

Declaration of lost or stolen passport

Business contracts

Lease Agreements

Vehicle Title Transfer

Wills

Premarital Agreements

Transfer of property ownership

Real Estate Documents

Financial documents

Government Forms

Promissory Notes

Affidavits

Protesting a bill for non-payment

Prison Inmate documents

Documents for Apostilles

Medical treatment consent

Advanced Medical Directives

Medical records

Living Trust Documents

Pension and Retirement documents

Investment Documents

Personal Statements

DMV Traffic School Final Exam

Grant Deeds

Lien Releases

Mortgage closings

Real Estate

Dissolution of Marriage

Incorporation

Bill of Sale

Proof of residence

School district residency

Declaration of guardianship

Name Changes

Travel consent

Declaration of common-law union

Employment forms

Business documents

Adoption papers

Residential Loan documents

Loan closings

Title Escrow closings

Deeds of Easement

Quit Claim Deed

Deeds Releases

etc.

What is the Process of Remote Online Notarization?

LottaLegal is an online notary service provider in the United States. They have an easy three-step process to notarize the documents by connecting with a notary online. Here’s how to start!

You need to fill in the form mentioning your required details and the type of document you need to get notarized.

A virtual notary will connect with you over an audio-video call to carry out the notarial act.

After 20 to 25 minutes, the notary public will wrap up the whole notarial act and send you notarized documents via email.

What are the benefits of choosing Remote Online Notarization?

There are several benefits of Remote Online Notarization; some of these are mentioned as follows;

Remote Online Notarizations are cheaper as it cuts the cost to travel and reach the notary office.

The Identity proofing and Credentials analysis techniques used to check the signer’s identity in case of RON reduce the chances of fraud.

RON is highly convenient, and you don’t need to change your location. You can notarize your documents online from the comfort of your home.

RON is highly time-efficient. You don’t need to stand in ques and wait for a whole day to get your appointment. With the online approach, you can fix an appointment at your preferred time and get the document notarized in less than 20 to 25 minutes.

The tamper-evident nature of electronic documents utilized in RON is highly safe. You can easily spot any fraudulent attempt by a third party to make the changes in a notarized document.

Does my state allow remote online notarization?

However, after the COVID’s arrival, most of the states of the USA legalized Remote Online Notarization. Firstly the legalization was temporary, but soon states permitted permanent RON legalization by giving notaries proper guidelines to carry out the online notarial act lawfully.

As of now, the states Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Oklahoma, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Indiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, New Jersey, Illinois, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming have permanently allowed RON in their respective state.

Few states haven’t adopted permanent allowance but still support temporary use of RON services in their respective states.

Is RON legal and safe?

Yes, it is. When the idea of Remote Online Notarization popped up, the challenge was maintaining the notarial act’s legitimacy. However, the lawmakers came up with the do’s and don’ts that helped the RON not only be a comforting but also a safer approach. The whole notarial act is recorded, and the notary is obliged to follow Identity proofing and credential techniques to maintain the legitimacy of a notarial act. For these reasons, RON is not only legal but a safer approach.