If You Feel Abandoned by Your Home Insurance Company, Here’s What You Need to Do

Florida—If you’re like several other homeowners in Florida who have filed but one damage claim with their insurer only to have it denied, you’re not alone. Home insurance companies promise you the world so as long as you make your monthly payments on time, but rarely do they live up to their end of the bargain.

Today, dozens and dozens of property damage claims are being denied, leaving homeowners feeling helpless and without a way to afford the repairs their home needs. If your home suffered property damage from a storm, hurricane, or other natural disaster and your home insurance carrier denied your claim, a Florida property damage claim lawyer can help.

A Florida firefighter and homeowner filed his first home insurance claim only to have it denied.

A Florida firefighter from Orange County has spent the last two years watching his daughter sleep on an air mattress in their living room after a roof leak in her bedroom led to a buildup of black mold, reports My News 131. The homeowner claims that a small leak in the roof developed when his daughter was just eight years old.

He proceeded to file an insurance claim to address the issue but found that it was denied rather quickly. The firefighter and his wife were shocked by the response they received from their insurer and have yet to get their claim approved.

As a result of the denied insurance claim, the homeowner says the leak has caused black mold to build behind the drywall. His daughter, who is now 10, has resorted to sleeping in the living room as her room remains “out of commission,” says the news source.

Don’t settle for a denied insurance claim. Instead, contact a Florida property damage claim lawyer for help.

When you file a property damage claim only to have it denied, it’s important for you to understand what your options are and how you can exercise them. The first thing you need to understand are your rights as a policyholder. You’ll want to become more informed on what your policy covers and what it doesn’t, this way, you can decide whether your insurer is acting out in bad faith or has made an error in judgment.

Because home insurance policies are often difficult to understand, it’s a good idea to review your policy with a Florida property damage claim attorney. If a lawyer decides your insurer made a mistake or wrongfully denied your claim, they can work with you and your insurer to try and get the issue resolved.

