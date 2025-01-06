Ronald A. Christaldi Appointed to Board of Hope Innovation District 

“I am deeply honored to contribute to a project of this magnitude,” said Ron. “Speros is unlike anything in the world.” ~ Ron Christaldi

TAMPA, FL.—Shumaker proudly announces that Ronald A. Christaldi, Shumaker Partner and President/CEO of Shumaker Advisors has been named to the board of supervisors for the Hope Innovation District, a community development district spearheading the creation of SPEROS FL, a 775-acre global innovation center owned by Moffitt Cancer Center in Pasco County, Florida. This groundbreaking project aims to advance cancer research, foster collaboration, and deliver world-class care to revolutionize cancer treatment.

“I am deeply honored to contribute to a project of this magnitude,” said Ron. “Speros is unlike anything in the world. It positions Tampa Bay as a global leader in cancer research and care, with the ultimate goal of curing all forms of cancer. Hope truly begins here in Tampa Bay.”

The district and its board were established by the Pasco County Board of County Commissioners and serves independently of Moffitt Cancer Center and Speros. This district will serve as a specialized governance and management entity, overseeing essential infrastructure and community amenities such as water and wastewater systems, roadways, parks, and other facilities required to establish a premier research and innovation campus.

A renowned business lawyer, Ron has a preeminent law practice in both transactions and litigation at Shumaker, the largest business law firm in Tampa Bay. Ron’s community efforts are extraordinary. Previously named by Florida Trend Magazine as one of the top 100 lawyers in Florida and by the Tampa Bay Business Journal as one of the 100 most influential lawyers in the nation, as well as the Power 100 in Tampa Bay, Ron is the Chair of the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council, Chair of Leadership Florida, Chair-Elect of the Tampa Museum of Art Board of Trustees, Vice Chair of the New College of Florida Board of Trustees, and a founding board member of the African American Arts and Cultural Center. Ron is also a past Chair of the Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce, and he has served in the chair or vice-chair role for The Spring (the largest domestic violence shelter in Tampa Bay), the Business Committee for the Arts, AMI Kids YES, and the City of Tampa’s Cultural Assets Commission. He was recently awarded the prestigious H.L. Culbreath Profile in Leadership Award.

Ron is often quietly behind the scenes with some of the most important issues facing the region. For example, he served as a Commissioner on the City of Tampa Charter Review Commission, where he played an instrumental role in re-writing the City Charter. Ron has played a role in the Sister City relationships with South Dublin, Ireland and Agrigento, Italy. He is a frequent participant in economic development trade missions from the region and has traveled with elected officials and business leaders to advance the economy of Florida, including a November 2024 trade mission to Italy with Governor DeSantis.

In addition to Ron, Shumaker Advisors’ Principal and former Pensacola Mayor Ashton Hayward has also been appointed to the Hope Innovation District Board. Hayward brings a wealth of experience in regional economic development and public service to the initiative.

