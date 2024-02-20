Ronald A. Christaldi Named to Tampa Bay Business Journal’s Power 100 List for Fourth Consecutive Year

A renowned business lawyer, Ron has a preeminent law practice in both transactions and litigation at Shumaker, the largest business law firm in Tampa Bay.

TAMPA, FL — For the fourth consecutive year, Shumaker lawyer Ron Christaldi has been recognized by the Tampa Bay Business Journal (TBBJ) for his exceptional leadership by naming him to the prestigious TBBJ Power 100 list. This outstanding recognition underscores Ron’s place as one of the top lawyers in Florida and his long-standing commitment to innovation, growth, and making a lasting impact on the State of Florida.

Since the inception of the Power 100 list in 2021, Ron has consistently demonstrated his skill in the practice of law and community development, earning him a well-deserved spot among Tampa Bay’s most influential figures. To those active in the community, naming Ron on the list is no surprise. Mike Griffin, the real estate powerhouse with Savills who is a fellow Power 100 member and current Vice Chair of the University of South Florida (USF) Board of Trustees, commented, “Ron is a behind the scenes type of lawyer, but it is no secret in Tampa Bay that if you want to accomplish something, you need Ron on your team.”

A renowned business lawyer, Ron has a preeminent law practice in both transactions and litigation at Shumaker, the largest business law firm in Tampa Bay. He served the maximum of six years under Shumaker’s term limits on the firm-wide Management Committee and as Managing Partner of the Tampa office, during which he successfully led the expansion of Shumaker into Pasco County, Tallahassee, and Pinellas County. He also spearheaded tremendous growth at Shumaker, successfully recruiting former Congressman David Jolly, former Commissioners Sandy Murman and Les Miller, former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, former St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman, former Pensacola Mayor Ashton Hayward, and former Tampa Bay Chamber Chair Andy Mayts, amongst many others, to join the Shumaker team. Former Congressman Jolly noted that “No other attorney in the country will have the singular impact and influence that Ron Christaldi will have for the direction of the Tampa Bay area in the next decade. If you have legal needs, no one is better positioned to help than Ron.”

Ron’s community efforts are extraordinary. Previously named by Florida Trend Magazine as one of the top 100 lawyers in Florida and by the TBBJ as one of the 100 most influential lawyers in the nation, Ron is the Chair Elect of the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council, Chair Elect of Leadership Florida, Vice Chair of the Tampa Museum of Art Board of Trustees, Vice Chair of the New College of Florida Board of Trustees, and a founding board member of the African American Arts and Cultural Center. Hillsborough County Commissioner Gwen Myers added, “Ron is a tremendous and inclusive leader. His ability to bring diverse groups together and work with them all for a common good is exemplary.”

Ron is also a past Chair of the Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce, and he has served in the chair or vice-chair role for The Spring (the largest domestic violence shelter in Tampa Bay), the Business Committee for the Arts, AMI Kids YES, and the City of Tampa’s Cultural Assets Commission. His philanthropy is pervasive, including having served as Chair of the Lions World Vision Institute Eye Ball, the American Heart Association Heart Ball, AMI’s 50th Anniversary Gala, and as Chair of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Light the Night Walk. Michael Tomor, the Jeff and Penny Vinik Executive Director of the Tampa Museum of Art remarked, “Ron is one of the hardest working and most dedicated volunteers I have had the pleasure to work with. I continue to be impressed by his legal acumen, how well respected he is in this community, and how passionate he is about community service.”

Ron is often quietly behind the scenes with some of the most important issues facing the region. For example, former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn appointed him to serve as a Commissioner on the City of Tampa Charter Review Commission, where he played an instrumental role in re-writing the City Charter. Ron has played a role in the Sister City relationships with South Dublin, Ireland and Agrigento, Italy. He is a frequent participant in economic development trade missions from the region and has traveled with elected officials and business leaders to London, Frankfurt, Bogota, Toronto, Mexico City, Casablanca, and Santiago, Chile to advance the business interests of the region. Ron and his friend Chuck Sykes led the Rays 2020 stadium efforts, and he is a known influencer in Tallahassee. As Chamber Chair, Ron brokered historic accords with the Chambers in South Dublin and Panama.

In response to this recognition, Ron expressed gratitude, stating, “Being acknowledged for the fourth consecutive year is an honor, and it fuels my determination to make an enduring difference in the community. It’s not about personal accolades; it’s about shaping a future where my children thrive, and our community as a whole flourishes through meaningful impact and positive change.”

Most important to Ron are his three children, Michael (19), Joseph (16), and Juliet (13). “My universe revolves around those kids. They are the inspiration and purpose for everything I do. For them and their peers, we must make this community, this state, and the world an even better place!”

