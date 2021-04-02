Sabra Dipping Co. LLC Recalls Certain Packs of Hummus Due to Salmonella Contamination

Sabra Dipping Co. LLC is recalling certain hummus containers that might be contaminated with Salmonella.

The Sabra Dipping Co. LLC is recalling certain packs of hummus over concerns it may be contaminated with Salmonella. The recall, which was posted by the Food and Drug Administration, includes certain containers of the 10-ounce ‘Classic Hummus’ that was distributed throughout 16 states, including: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Indiana, Mississippi, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, New Jersey, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

The affected hummus has a Best-by date of April 26 and a UPC number of 300067. It was produced on February 10, 2021. Fortunately, there have been no confirmed cases of consumers falling ill from eating the hummus.

There is concern that consumers might have the recalled product in their homes. For now, consumers who have the affected products should either throw them away or return them for a refund. If you have additional questions or concerns about the recall, contact Sabra Consumer Relations at 866-265-6761.

