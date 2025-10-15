SAF Files Motion to Amend Judgment in Reese v. ATF

SAF is joined in Reese v. ATF by the Firearms Policy Coalition, Louisiana Shooting Association and three private citizens, Joseph Granich, Emily Naquin and Caleb Reese, for whom the case is named.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — After a district court in Louisiana ruled earlier this week that the Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) must turn over its member list as part of the court’s judgment in Reese v. ATF, the organization, in partnership with the Department of Justice (DOJ), filed its motion to amend the judgment today.

The case challenges the federal law which prevents licensed firearm dealers from selling or transferring handguns to adults under 21. The judgment entered earlier this week stated that, “Within twenty-one days of issuance of this Judgment, those Plaintiffs…shall provide to Defendants a verified list of their members as of November 6, 2020.”

“Once we read the judge’s order, we took quick and decisive action to ensure our member data will not be supplied to anyone, much less the government,” said SAF Executive Director Adam Kraut. “Thankfully the Department of Justice agreed with our position and has joined in this motion to amend the judgment. However, it should still be made extremely clear, SAF has never – and will never – provide the government a list of our members, and we won’t be strong-armed into turning over the private data of those who support SAF and the Second Amendment.”

SAF is joined in Reese v. ATF by the Firearms Policy Coalition, Louisiana Shooting Association and three private citizens, Joseph Granich, Emily Naquin and Caleb Reese, for whom the case is named.

“In all my years working in and around the Second Amendment litigation space I have never seen such an egregious order issued by the court,” said SAF founder and Executive Vice President Alan M. Gottlieb. “To think we would even consider releasing member information is beyond the pale, and we will fight tooth and nail to protect the privacy of all SAF members. We’re grateful the DOJ agreed to join the motion, and we hope this ends the issue once and for all.”

