Salmonella Scare Prompts Freshpet Dog Food Recall

Freshpet recently announced a recall for certain 4.5-pound bags of Freshpet Select Fresh From the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe over salmonella concerns. According to a notice from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the affected dog food was sold at Walmart, Target, and other stores throughout 12 states and Puerto Rico.

The recalled dog food has a sell-by date of October 29, 2022, and the UPC, which is printed on the bottom of the bag, is 627975011673. Fortunately, Freshpet has yet to receive a report of a pet falling ill or experiencing an adverse health reaction from consuming the products. For now, consumers are being advised to either throw away the dog food or return it for a refund. Anyone who has additional questions or concerns about the recall can contact Freshpet at 1-800-285-0563.

Salmonella isn’t just dangerous for humans. Dogs who consume food contaminated with salmonella can experience symptoms like “lethargy, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever and vomiting, while some dogs may only have decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain,” according to the FDA. Because of this, if a pet owner thinks their dog ate contaminated food, they should contact a veterinarian immediately.

