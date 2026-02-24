San Diego Flood Settlement Draws Criticism

San Diego flood victims wait as insurers receive settlement first.

More than two years after a severe flood tore through parts of San Diego, many residents are still waiting for meaningful relief. While lawsuits tied to the disaster continue to move slowly through the courts, the city is preparing to finalize its first major settlement connected to the floods. That agreement, however, does not involve homeowners or families who lost property. Instead, the money will go to insurance companies.

The settlement totals $6.3 million and involves more than a dozen insurance carriers that paid claims after the 2024 floods. Those insurers later sued the city, arguing that poor maintenance of storm drains and flood channels contributed to the damage. City leaders approved the agreement late last year and are expected to finalize it soon. For flood survivors, the decision has added to a growing sense of frustration and abandonment.

In neighborhoods hit hardest by the flooding, anxiety has not faded. Residents say even minor storms now bring fear of another disaster. Some families have developed evacuation routines on their own, without guidance or formal support. Many homes have been repaired only partially, while others required extensive rebuilding. Furniture, personal belongings, and even parts of the homes themselves were lost and never replaced.

For many affected families, the emotional toll has been just as heavy as the physical damage. Residents describe feeling overlooked as legal and financial matters move forward without them. Some say the worst part of the experience was not the flood itself, but the lack of follow-up afterward. Communication has been limited, timelines remain unclear, and patience is wearing thin.

More than 1,500 flood victims are currently suing the city, claiming officials failed to properly clear and maintain stormwater systems that run through residential areas. According to those lawsuits, blocked channels and neglected infrastructure allowed water to surge into homes and streets. While those cases remain pending, the insurance companies moved faster through the legal process, securing the first settlement tied to the disaster.

Attorneys representing flood victims argue that the order of payouts sends the wrong message. They say it is difficult for families to accept that large insurers are being paid before residents receive any compensation. Some victims filed their lawsuits nearly two years ago and still face months of waiting before their cases are even heard in court. Trials are not expected to begin until later this year.

Adding to the tension, the city has filed counterclaims against some residents who sued, further complicating the legal landscape. Victims and their attorneys say this approach deepens the divide and delays recovery. They argue that settling with insurers first acknowledges responsibility while continuing to fight residents in court creates confusion and resentment.

City officials have not publicly explained why the insurance settlement moved ahead of the homeowners’ claims. From the perspective of residents, the timing feels unfair. Many say they are not asking for special treatment, only recognition and a chance to rebuild without fear of financial ruin. For families still living with flood damage, each storm serves as a reminder that nothing has been resolved.

Community members say trust in city leadership has been shaken. While infrastructure improvements have been discussed, residents say they have seen little change on the ground. Dirt piled near storm channels and temporary fixes do little to ease fears. People living near those waterways worry that another heavy rain could undo years of slow recovery.

As the settlement with insurers moves forward, flood victims continue to wait for their day in court. Many say the process has left them feeling invisible, as if their losses matter less than balance sheets. Their message remains simple and consistent: they want accountability, fair compensation, and reassurance that what happened will not happen again.

