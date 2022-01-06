San Francisco Students Protest Sexual Harassment Policy

Oakland Tech wasn’t the only school that staged a walkout. Ruth Asawa School of the Arts also experienced a walkout at around the same time as students protested a “toxic school environment.”

Thousands of students in San Francisco have walked out of their college campuses in protest of sexual harassment policies in their district. These students claim that this sexual harassment policy is in dire need of updating, and they are willing to forgo their education in order to fight for it – at least for one day. This story has spread across the entire nation, and it is indicative of a much larger problem within post-secondary institutions throughout the United States.

Oakland Tech Students Walk Out

On November 3rd, it was reported that hundreds of students at Oakland Tech High School had walked out of class in order to protest sexual harassment and assault. These students allege that instances of sexual misconduct are going unpunished at their school, and they feel like this is the only way to make their voices heard. Although they are making many complaints about their district’s policies, they are particularly concerned that attackers are able to remain in their school after incidents of abuse take place. This means that victims and abusers are often placed in the same classrooms, leading to inevitable trauma.

Students at Oakland Tech are also calling for better survivor support systems, transparent investigation methods, and regular staff training workshops. In response, a district spokesperson claimed that they have a “zero tolerance” policy when it comes to sexual harassment. This general feeling of mistrust and dissatisfaction seems to have led to concrete changes already, as Oakland Tech students will be forced to take classes on sexual misconduct in the coming weeks. Eventually, all high school students in the Oakland area will be forced to take these kinds of classes.

Oakland Tech wasn’t the only school that staged a walkout. Ruth Asawa School of the Arts also experienced a walkout at around the same time as students protested a “toxic school environment.” Again, the organizers of these walkouts are claiming that students are being verbally and physically harassed, and abusers are faced with few consequences.

