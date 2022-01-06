Six Female Physicians at Yale Settle Sexual Harassment Suit Against Supervising Professor

Employers should attempt to maintain privacy of the alleged victim and harasser while a complaint is being investigated.

A lawsuit filed by six female physicians against their supervising male professor and physician colleague at Yale University and New Haven Hospital that claimed various acts of sexual misconduct has been settled. According to the lawsuit victims were subjected to verbal sexual harassment and unwelcome physical contact, including groping and kissing. If the victims attempted to stand up against their supervisor, he would lie about their job performance to hospital and school superiors, putting their careers at risk. The defendant had left former jobs after similar claims of sexual harassment before being hired at Yale. Yale University claims to have taken appropriate action after they were made aware of the misconduct, and provided support resources to the victims in accordance with Title IX, which handles sexual misconduct on campus. Victims of sexual harassment should immediately consult with a sexual harassment attorney in Connecticut to discuss necessary legal actions against the negative behavior.

Supporting law

Professional sexual harassment and discrimination violate Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 due to the unequal treatment the female physicians were subjected to compared to their male counterparts. Victims of sexual harassment should immediately contact a sexual harassment attorney in Connecticut for guidance on necessary actions toward damage compensation. Title VII applies to employers with 15 or more employees, including state and local governments. If there is some reason that a victim is not protected under Title VII language, a civil rights, personal injury, or employment law attorney in Connecticut may be able to offer another means toward compensation when sexual harassment causes harm and damage to an employee.

Address and report sexual misconduct

According to an EEOC task force report, victims of sex-based harassment often deny, or tone down an egregious situation to avoid, or ignore the negative behavior. Talk to sexual harassment attorneys regarding concerns that the conduct by a person who is in a position of authority may be controlling an individual’s work, or school activities and could have long term negative impacts on their professional careers. Educational institutional policies should be referenced and a victim should use any complaint mechanism, or grievance system available to them. A positive settlement award may be the result of a strong case presented by experienced legal counsel, and in some cases, criminal charges may be necessary.

Employer awareness

A sexual harassment law firm can explain tips toward prevention, as it is the best tool to eliminate sexual harassment in learning institutions. University and hospital employers are encouraged to take steps necessary to prevent sexual harassment from occurring. They should clearly communicate to employees that sexual harassment will not be tolerated. They can do so by providing sexual harassment training to their employees and by establishing an effective complaint, or grievance process that effectuates immediate and appropriate action when an employee, or student complains. Sexual harassment lawyers can assist human resource departments as they develop and maintain standard operating work policies to support methods that deter sexual harassment in the workplace.

Leadership

Supervisors and other responsible department personnel who observe, are informed of, or reasonably suspect sexual harassment claims might be filed, should immediately report such incidents and initiate prompt investigation. Supervisors should take effective measures to ensure no further apparent, or alleged harassment of the victim occurs, pending completion of an EEOC investigation, or other legal action. Employers should attempt to maintain privacy of the alleged victim and harasser while a complaint is being investigated. Necessary steps should also be taken to ensure that the employee victim is protected from retaliation for reporting sexual harassment in compliance with federal laws.

Hire a lawyer

If you, or someone you know is a victim of sexual harassment, or related sexual assault, seek out a professional attorney for guidance toward legal actions that will remedy the situation.

