Sandra L. “Sandy” Murman Named 2026 Dottie Berger MacKinnon Women of Influence Awardee

“Sandy exemplifies everything the Dottie Berger MacKinnon Women of Influence Award represents,” said Ronald A. Christaldi, Shumaker Partner and President/CEO, Shumaker Advisors Florida, LLC.

TAMPA, FL – Shumaker Advisors Executive Vice President and Principal Local Practice Sandra L. “Sandy” Murman has been named the 2026 recipient of the Dottie Berger MacKinnon Women of Influence Award, an honor recognizing women who demonstrate exceptional leadership, professional excellence, and a lasting dedication to their communities.

Sandy was recognized for her decades-long commitment to public service and steadfast advocacy on behalf of residents of Hillsborough County. She is one of the most prolific and effective local government public affairs professionals in the region, guiding the majority of all major private initiatives in Tampa Bay for her clients.

Sandy previously served as District 1 Commissioner for Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners from 2010 to 2020, where she was twice elected by her fellow commissioners to serve as Chair of the Board from 2014–2015 and 2017–2018.

Prior to her tenure on the County Commission, Sandy served eight years in the Florida House of Representatives, where she made history as the first Republican woman to hold the position of Speaker Pro-Tempore. During her legislative service, she held numerous leadership roles on the House Appropriations Committee, Health and Human Services Appropriations Committee, and the Health Policy Council.

Throughout her career, Sandy has championed policies and initiatives aimed at strengthening communities and improving quality of life. She helped spearhead significant reforms to nursing homes, supported the creation of early childhood education funding, advocated for hospital funding, and played a key role in establishing workforce development boards to better prepare Floridians for meaningful employment opportunities.

Sandy also served 10 years on the board of CareerSource Tampa Bay, including time as Vice Chairman, giving her valuable insight into workforce development challenges and opportunities at the local, state, and federal levels.

Her commitment to service extends far beyond elected office. Sandy has been directly involved with and recognized by more than 30 organizations dedicated to strengthening the community and supporting children and families. Among her many honors are the Leadership Award from Working Women of Tampa Bay, the Outstanding Alumna Award from Junior Achievement, the Community Impact Award from YMCA, and recognition for founding the Tampa Bay chapter of PACE Center for Girls.

Sandy continues to actively support numerous organizations that serve the region, including Junior Achievement, Starting Right Now, Phoenix House, Centre for Women, and the Tampa Museum of Art. She also spearheaded the campaign to build the Glazer Children’s Museum. In addition, Sandy works closely with children in foster care through Children’s Home Network and serves as a Guardian ad Litem, advocating for the best interests of children in the court system.

“Sandy exemplifies everything the Dottie Berger MacKinnon Women of Influence Award represents,” said Ronald A. Christaldi, Shumaker Partner and President/CEO, Shumaker Advisors Florida, LLC. “For decades, she has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to public service, thoughtful leadership, and improving the lives of families throughout our community. Sandy leads with integrity, compassion, and a deep sense of responsibility to those she serves, and her impact across Hillsborough County and the Tampa Bay region continues to inspire others to follow her example.”

“I am truly honored to receive the Dottie Berger MacKinnon Women of Influence Award,” said Sandy. “Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to work alongside dedicated community leaders and organizations that share a passion for improving the lives of others. This recognition reflects the collective efforts of so many people committed to strengthening our community, supporting families, and creating opportunities for future generations.”

Presented annually, the Dottie Berger MacKinnon Women of Influence Award pays tribute to a local woman who exemplifies outstanding professional values, consistently goes above and beyond the expectations of leadership, and serves as an inspiration to others throughout the community.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Moving forward with confidence. Shumaker’s team of 300+ attorneys and advisors work together to help move your business forward with confidence.