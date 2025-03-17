Sara Jawad Honored with 36 under Thirty-Six Professionalism Award 

“I’m honored to receive the Professionalism Award from the Florida Bar Young Lawyers Division, an organization that is integral to the professional development of attorneys across the state and means so much to me,” said Sara.

TAMPA, FL — Shumaker is excited to announce that attorney Sara Jawad has received the 36 under Thirty-Six Professionalism Award from the Florida Bar Young Lawyers Division (YLD).

Recognizing the highest standards of professionalism and ethics, this award honors members of the YLD whose dedication to raising the bar in the legal profession is unmatched. Recipients are nominated by their peers for demonstrating unwavering character and integrity, even in the most trying times.

“I’m honored to receive the Professionalism Award from the Florida Bar Young Lawyers Division, an organization that is integral to the professional development of attorneys across the state and means so much to me,” said Sara.

A member of the Litigation and Disputes Service Line, Sara focuses her practice on providing general counsel services to various homeowners associations and condominium associations, and representing individual homeowners and condominium unit owners in disputes with their community associations.

Sara is deeply involved with the Hillsborough County Bar Association Young Lawyers Division; she currently serves on the HCBA YLD Board of Directors and is the group’s liaison to the Hillsborough County Bar Foundation.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Founded in 1925, the Shumaker team of more than 300 lawyers and advisors is a premier provider of legal and legislative solutions, focused on being a positive and impactful difference maker for our clients and in the communities we serve.