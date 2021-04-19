SCHOLARSHIP OPPORTUNITY: Make the World Better

Want to make the world a better place? We do, too! We’d be honored to help you by offering this $1,000.00 scholarship and $500 2nd place scholarship.

At Butler Law Firm, we help people and families. We are personal injury lawyers, and we fight against powerful interests like insurance companies and huge corporations on behalf of people who have been injured or killed. It is not easy work. Every day we confront adversaries with vast resources who want to get out of compensating our clients. When we win, we feel like we made the world a little bit better, especially for our client.

We love to make a difference. When our firm was a part of the team that won a $150 million verdict against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and forced a recall of exploding SUVs, we knew our product liability case made families safer. When we cross-examine a trucking company executive about truckers who operate their tractor-trailers too long, too fast, or too recklessly, we incentivize the truck companies to think more carefully about safety. When we take an insurance company to trial in a car accident case, that insurance company learns something about what happens when it doesn’t compensate injured people after a collision. When we help victims of sexual assault or rape stand up to their attackers, we empower victims to take their lives back.

But those aren’t the only ways to make a difference. We want to help you make the world better in YOUR way. Your way may be less confrontational than ours. It may take place in another country. It may involve technology, or connecting people, or educating others. Or maybe your way doesn’t fit into any category we can imagine.

Tell us how YOU want to make the world better!

How to Apply for the $1000 Scholarship

Create a 2-10 minute long video that explains: what you want to do to make the world a better place, how you plan to do it, and one or more GREAT aspects of your plan.

Upload your video to YouTube.

Don’t be afraid to stand out! We love standouts!

Once you’re done, send an email to sarah@butlerfirm.com, including: your resume your unofficial transcript, and a link to the YouTube video.



Make a video you’re proud of! We’ll feature the best video(s) on our website.

Scholarship Eligibility Criteria

This scholarship is open to any student who is currently enrolled in an accredited undergraduate or graduate program anywhere in the world. This includes accredited community college students, high school seniors, and students who possess a GED who have been accepted or enrolled into an accredited program.

All eligible candidates must be in good academic standing with a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.00 or above, or international equivalent.

The deadline for all submissions is Friday, May 28, 2021.

Good luck! Let’s make the world a better place!