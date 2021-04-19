SCHOLARSHIP OPPORTUNITY: Positive Post-Pandemic Change

Our law firm recognizes the importance of attaining a college education to pursuing a fulfilling career in the 21st century. We are pleased to assist.

The attorneys at Younce, Vtipil, Baznik & Banks, P.A., are dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of the people we represent and in the North Carolina communities we serve. In keeping with that commitment, we are pleased to announce our 2021 scholarship contest to help some deserving students in North Carolina with college education expenses.

Our law firm recognizes the importance of attaining a college education to pursuing a fulfilling career in the 21st century. We are pleased to assist. The winners will receive a total of $1,500 in scholarships.

To enter the contest, applicants should write an original essay of approximately 500-words on one of the two following topics:

After the pandemic, address how society will have changed in regards to any of the following areas (you may choose any area or one of your own):

Social interactions

Healthcare

Technology

Education

Eligibility

To be eligible to enter the essay contest, an applicant must be a resident of North Carolina and be a high school senior.

Applicants should submit electronically an essay as a Word document or PDF, along with a completed application, a digital photo of themselves and a school transcript.

Applicants who are 17 years old or younger need to provide parental consent.

General Rules

By submitting an essay and application, you acknowledge that if you are selected as a winner, Younce, Vtipil, Baznik & Banks, P.A., will own all rights to publish, distribute and promote the essay.

By accepting a prize, the essay contest winners grant Younce, Vtipil, Baznik & Banks, P.A., permission to use their name, biographical information and photo for marketing purposes.

The submission of a plagiarized essay will result in disqualification. The decisions of the selection committee are final.

Employees of Younce, Vtipil, Baznik & Banks, P.A., its board of directors and immediate family members are not eligible to enter the essay contest.

The deadline is May 1, 2021 and you may apply here.