SCHOLARSHIP OPPORTUNITY: Planning Ahead for a Brighter Future

If you are thinking about college, you’re already thinking about the future. Planning ahead is important for people of all ages to be prepared for unforeseen circumstances.

Planning ahead isn’t restricted to businesses, though they certainly need to do this important task. It isn’t something only those who have a lot of money do, either. Nor is it reserved only for those who are already set in a career path. Planning ahead can start as early as high school, which is where this scholarship opportunity comes into play.

The attorneys at Brady Cobin Law Group recognize the importance of sound planning at every stage of life— when planning for college, when raising a family, when caring for aging parents and when looking toward retirement. We are pleased to sponsor a scholarship essay contest to help students with college education expenses and to focus attention on issues involved in preparing for the unexpected. Everyone discovers that life is full of surprises. Anyone can be injured in an accident at any age.

There will be two winners of this opportunity. First place takes $2,500 and second place gets $1,500. The winners will receive a check from the law firm to be used for education-related expenses.

The essay contest is open to high school students as well as students enrolled in two-year and four-year colleges and universities and graduate school programs throughout the United States. Applicants who are 17 years old or younger will need to provide parental consent to enter.

The scholarship opens January 15th, 2021 for submissions and closes April 15th, 2021.

The winners will be chosen by our selection committee.

What do you have to do for a chance to win?

Students competing for the scholarships may select one of the three essay topics listed below:

What does legacy mean to you? What do you think it means to leave a legacy? Are there different kinds of valuable legacies? What sort of legacy do you want to leave behind?

Imagine you are 65, retired, and looking over your will. What advice would you give your younger self about retirement planning, saving, investing, writing a will etc. What are the most important steps for planning for your future?

Think about the legacy you want to leave behind. How important will estate planning, creating a will, and other planning be to maintaining your legacy?

Write an original essay of approximately 500 words and submit it here.