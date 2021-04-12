SCHOLARSHIP OPPORTUNITY: Community Involvement Opens Doors

Why do you think it is important for people to be involved in their communities?

Community. In the macro, it could be taken to be the entire planet of human beings. In the micro, it could be your family. Either way, it’s a term that covers a broad spectrum of human connectedness.

Attending college is being part of a community – the community of students working toward the achievement of a degree. Higher education is far from inexpensive in the U.S., but there’s another kind of community that can help. The community of philanthropists who fund scholarships.

The law firm of Charles R. Ullman & Associates is now offering three (3) scholarships in our Scholarship Essay Contest to deserving high school, undergraduate and graduate college students who author winning essays on the family law topic explained in detail below. The topic on which you must write its;

Why do you think it is important for people to be involved in their communities? How have you helped your own community in your life so far? How do you plan to help your community through your future career?

Essays must be no fewer than 750 words and no longer than 1,500 words.

Essays will be judged by the partners at Charles R. Ullman & Associates. Submissions will be judged on content, grammar, style, and originality. Judges will look for clear, original, articulate writing that is logically organized and well-supported.

To be eligible, you must:

Be a student enrolled in a North Carolina high school, undergraduate program or graduate program

Verify you have read and understood the Charles R. Ullman & Associates Scholarship Essay Contest Rules.

Submit your application form.

Submit your essay (please note that only one (1) essay per student is allowed).

All materials must be submitted by April 15, 2021.

There will be three winners: first place at $2,000, second place at $1,000, and third place at $500. The money must be used toward tuition or other education-related expenses.

Applications can be submitted here.