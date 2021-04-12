SCHOLARSHIP OPPORTUNITY: Say No to Drunk Driving

As society continues to grapple with the issue of drunk driving, our law firm wants to hear from the upcoming generation of leaders to find out what innovative ideas they have for reducing the toll drunk driving takes on the American public.

Years of public awareness campaigns and efforts by law enforcement to crack down on drunk driving have contributed to a reduction in drunk driving deaths since the 1980s. Despite this progress, driving while intoxicated remains a major safety issue.

In 2018, more than 10,000 lives were lost to drunk driving on U.S. highways, according to the most recent statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Nearly a third of all traffic fatalities involved driving while intoxicated.

Stokes Stemle, LLC is offering two scholarships of $1,000 each. One will go to a winning undergrad student and the other to a winning law school or graduate student.

Applicants must submit a video on the following subject. The video must not be longer than three minutes:

What measures do you believe should be implemented to stop young adults/adults from driving while intoxicated?

The scholarship contest is open to undergrad, graduate, and law students nationwide. Applicants who are 17 years old or younger will need to provide parental consent to enter.

Eligible students should:

Submit an original video on Facebook or Instagram and tag Stokes Stemle.

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook

In addition, they must fill out an online scholarship application and include a digital photo of themselves, a school transcript, and a signed pledge to abstain from drinking and driving.

If you have questions regarding the scholarship contest, you may contact us at stokesstemlescholarship@gmail.com

The attorneys at Stokes Stemle, LLC understand that education plays a very important role in allowing young people to follow their dreams, shape the future, and launch meaningful careers. We feel fortunate that we can provide financial assistance to students while raising awareness of serious social issues. Good luck to the participants!