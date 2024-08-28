Sean P. Bevil Elected Chair of Hillsborough County Human Relations Board of Directors 

The Hillsborough County Human Relations Board encourages equality among all people by reviewing complaints filed under Hillsborough County’s Human Rights Ordinance.

TAMPA, FL — Shumaker lawyer Sean P. Bevil has been elected Chair of the Hillsborough County Human Relations Board of Directors, where he served as Vice Chair in 2024 and has been a general member of the Board since 2022.

“It is with great pride that I look forward to leading such an esteemed Board, where we share a common goal of promoting equality in the local community,” Sean shared. “I am truly honored to take on this role, and I look forward to working with my fellow board members to advance the Board’s mission to promote fair treatment and equal opportunity for everyone in Hillsborough County.”

The Hillsborough County Human Relations Board encourages equality among all people by reviewing complaints filed under Hillsborough County’s Human Rights Ordinance, which promotes fair treatment and equal opportunity for people regardless of race, religion, color, sex, national origin, age, disability, marital status, sexual orientation, and gender identification or expression.

Sean has a long history of supporting the Hillsborough County community. In addition to being Chair of the Hillsborough County Human Relations Board, Sean is a member of the Hillsborough County Bar Association (HCBA) Board of Directors and has been a member of the HCBA Young Lawyers Division Board of Directors since 2020, where he has served in various capacities, including as President (2023) and President-Elect (2022). Additionally, Sean was a member of the HCBA Bar Leadership Institute Class of 2019 to 2021 and Chair of the Member Services Committee from 2017 to 2020.

Sean is a member of the firm’s Litigation and Disputes Service Line and Community Association Business Sector, taking on a wide variety of issues and disputes. As a former prosecutor with significant trial experience, Sean takes a very practical approach to litigation when it comes to efficiently managing a case and tenaciously arguing his client’s issues.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Founded in 1925, the Shumaker team of more than 300 lawyers and advisors is a premier provider of legal and legislative solutions, focused on being a positive and impactful difference maker for our clients and in the communities we serve.