Selenium in Brazil Nuts Reduces Inflammation, Improves Gut Health

Incorporating selenium into a balanced diet is a simple way to improve overall health and wellness.

Recent research highlights the benefits of selenium-rich Brazil nuts in reducing inflammation and improving gut health in women following energy-restricted diets. Selenium is a mineral known for its powerful antioxidant properties, playing a critical role in reducing oxidative stress and inflammation in the body. It is essential for maintaining a healthy immune system and regulating thyroid function. Selenium aids in neutralizing free radicals, which can damage cells and contribute to chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer, and neurodegenerative disorders. It also supports metabolism and has been linked to improved fertility, cognitive function, and reducing the risk of developing certain cancers.

While obesity, characterized by excess body fat and inflammation, increases the risk of high blood pressure, diabetes, and heart disease, selenium, like that in Brazil nuts, have anti-inflammatory properties. However, until now, their specific effects on gut health have remained largely unexplored.

A study conducted at the Federal University of Viçosa in Brazil aimed to evaluate how consuming Brazil nuts could impact inflammatory markers and gut health in overweight and obese women. The participants were between 20 to 55 years old, had a body mass index (BMI) of 27 kg/m² or more, and at least one additional cardiometabolic risk factor. The study was designed as a two-month diet intervention, where participants were split into two groups: one consuming 8 grams of Brazil nuts daily while the other (the control group) followed a nut-free diet.

Participants were closely monitored for weight loss, waist circumference, and blood markers of inflammation. Additionally, the researchers assessed intestinal permeability using a lactulose/mannitol test, which measures how well the intestines prevent unwanted substances from passing into the bloodstream.

By the end of the trial, the group that consumed Brazil nuts showed significant reductions in key inflammatory markers, including C-reactive protein (CRP), tumor necrosis factor (TNF), and interleukins (IL-1β and IL-8). CRP is commonly used to assess inflammation, and a reduction in its levels indicates lower systemic inflammation. The Brazil nut group also saw improvements in intestinal permeability, suggesting that eating selenium-rich foods can promote better gut health, likely by reducing inflammation in the gut lining.

Interestingly, the benefits observed in the Brazil nut group were not solely dependent on weight loss. While women in this group who lost more weight experienced the most significant reductions in inflammation, even those who did not meet their weight loss goals still showed improvements in inflammation. This suggests that the selenium content in Brazil nuts played a central role in reducing inflammation, independent of the amount of weight that was lost. This is important because it shows that diet alone can provide health benefits beyond weight management.

The study also found a relationship between the amount of selenium in the blood and a reduction in certain inflammatory markers. Women in the Brazil nut group showed marked increases in their serum selenium levels, which corresponded with decreases in IL-1β and IL-8, two cytokines involved in promoting inflammation. These reductions in inflammatory markers were also linked to improvements in gut health, as measured by lower lactulose excretion and improved results from the lactulose/mannitol test.

This study not only adds to the growing body of research on the health benefits of selenium but also emphasizes the importance of a balanced diet in managing gut health. For women dealing with obesity, the inclusion of Brazil nuts could offer a simple and effective way to manage weight and improve health outcomes, in general. Future research could explore the broader implications of selenium use and its potential to combat other inflammatory conditions.

