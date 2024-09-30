There is an Urgent Need for Anti-Bullying, Harassment Education

Research reveals significant gaps in bullying, violence, and sexual harassment educational programs in schools.

Recent research highlights an urgent need to implement anti-bullying, violence, and sexual harassment education in schools. In fact, according to a study based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and presented at the 2024 American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference, only 1 in 10 schools require classroom discussions on violence prevention.

Lead researcher Chloe Gao, an MD/PhD candidate, examined data from 2,718 schools to assess their efforts in preventing bullying and sexual harassment between 2008 and 2020. Her study revealed that, while violence prevention initiatives have increased in recent years, many schools are still failing to provide adequate education on these critical issues. In fact, the availability of anti-bullying and sexual harassment materials in schools has barely improved over that time span, rising from 56.2% in 2008 to 61.4% in 2020. These numbers reflect a troubling trend, especially considering the devastating impact that bullying, sexual harassment, and violence can have on students’ academic and personal development and represent an urgent need for educators to incorporate programs into their curriculums.

School environments are meant to be safe spaces where children can learn, grow, and develop emotionally. However, bullying and harassment create hostile conditions that can significantly hinder a child’s well-being. When students are subjected to bullying or sexual harassment, it doesn’t just affect their education, but it disrupts their mental health, emotional stability, and sense of safety, potentially leading to issues such as anxiety, depression, and even self-harm and suicide attempts.

From 2021 to 2022, nearly two-thirds of U.S. schools reported at least one violent incident, which highlights the growing issue of aggression in academic settings. The situation is particularly concerning for teenage girls, as the percentage of girls reporting sexual violence increased from 15% in 2017 to 18% in 2021.

Schools offer a unique environment for delivering anti-bullying and harassment education because kids spend the majority of their time there in addition to experiencing most of their issues there. This can empower students to stand up for themselves and others while ensuring that everyone who’s’ present in this setting is receiving the same tools at the same time, making the call to action so urgent.

Unfortunately, the research found that 2 out of 5 schools did not provide families with any information on bullying and sexual harassment, leaving parents in the dark about the risks their children may face and depriving them of the potential to carry the information that could be learned at school into the home environment.

The consequences of continuing to turn a blind eye to this issue are far-reaching. Beyond the individual harm done to victims of bullying and harassment, a lack of effective prevention measures leads to a toxic school culture that can normalize violence and silence. It’s not just the victims who suffer – entire school communities are weakened when these issues are ignored.

As Gao stated, “School is supposed to be a safe place for all. A place children can learn, grow, and play no matter what circumstance they come from.” Schools must act now to close the gaps in anti-bullying and harassment education. This involves reevaluating existing policies, improving program quality, and ensuring that violence prevention efforts are not only present but also effective. The safety and well-being of students depend on it.

