SenesTech Expands Distribution with DIY Pest Control Through Initial Stocking Order of EVOLVE Soft Bait Fertility Control Product

PHOENIX/PRNewswire – SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES, “SenesTech” or the “Company”), (www.senestech.com) the leader in fertility control to manage animal pest populations, announced that it has renewed and expanded its distribution with DIY Pest Control with a stocking order for Evolve™ Soft Bait (“Evolve”), the first and only soft bait product featuring breakthrough, next generation technology that targets rodent populations by using nonlethal methods to restrict fertility. DIY Pest Control is a leading online distributor of pest control products.

“We are extremely pleased to expand our distribution relationship with DIY Pest Control to now include our breakthrough soft bait fertility control solution, Evolve,” commented Joel Fruendt, SenesTech’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “For the past 2 years, DIY has been a key distributor of our ContraPest® products. This substantial stocking order for our newest product, Evolve, expands the relationship between the two companies and our joint commitment to providing customers with innovative solutions to address rodent control. As a leader in the pest management supply business for professionals and consumers, DIY is an ideal partner for SenesTech.”

Evolve targets the root cause of pest problems–rats’ ability to rapidly reproduce. The solution controls the population by controlling the fertility of rats, rather than trying to keep up with the growing numbers of an infestation. The active ingredient in Evolve effectively reduces fertility in rodents in numerous independent studies.

Evolve is highly palatable to rats, easy to deploy, and offers diverse placement in many different environments including municipalities, parks, recreation facilities, sports venues, food processing facilities, correctional facilities, subways, medical facilities, agribusiness, zoos and residential locations. Evolve is priced competitively to rodenticide alternatives.

“We have seen a dramatic rise in demand for SenesTech’s ContraPest products, particularly the Elevate and Isolate Bait Systems™. We are excited to be among the first to add Evolve to our offerings and expect it to be an excellent seller in the line,” said Fletcher Cline, DIY’s President.

Evolve is available at https://diypestcontrol.com/evolve-soft-bait, and the Isolate Bait System is available at https://diypestcontrol.com/contrapest-isolate-bait-system.

About SenesTech

We are committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal pest populations through fertility control. We are experts in fertility control to manage animal pest populations. We invented ContraPest, the only U.S. EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, and Evolve, an EPA-designated minimum risk contraceptive currently offered for rats. ContraPest and Evolve fit seamlessly into all integrated pest management programs, significantly improving the overall goal of effective pest management. We strive for clean cities, efficient businesses and happy households – with a product designed to be humane, effective and sustainable.

For more information, visit https://senestech.com/ and https://contrapeststore.com.

About DIY Pest Control

Pro Pest Products, doing business as “Do It Yourself Pest Control” has been a family business since its inception, servicing and supplying pest control companies and consumers since 1982. The Do-It-Yourself online pest control store is the original online pest control supply company to homeowners, landscapers, and pest control operators.

For more information, visit https://diypestcontrol.com.

