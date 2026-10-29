Seven Mistakes That Can Sink a Car Accident Claim

Insurance companies aren’t on your side after a car accident. Knowing that, and acting on it, can make the difference between a claim that covers your losses and one that leaves you paying for someone else’s mistake.

Insurance companies aren’t on your side after a car accident. Their job is to pay you as little as possible, and the mistakes you make in the first few days make that job a lot easier.

Most crash victims are hurt, stressed, and trying to figure out how to get to work without a car. They answer phone calls, sign paperwork, and say things they don’t think twice about. If you were injured in a collision, a car accident lawyer in San Bernardino can help protect your claim before those early mistakes turn into problems.

Why the First Days Matter

A car accident claim is built on evidence, timing, and what you say along the way. Insurers know this. Adjusters are trained to look for anything that lowers the value of a claim, and they start looking right away. Understanding where victims commonly go wrong is the best way to avoid handing them that opportunity.

Waiting to See a Doctor

Plenty of people walk away from a crash feeling fine and skip medical care. That’s a costly decision. Adrenaline can hide pain for hours or days, and injuries like whiplash, concussions, and soft tissue damage often take time to show up.

When a victim finally seeks treatment a week later, the insurer sees an opening. They’ll argue the injuries weren’t serious, or that something else caused them. A prompt medical visit protects your health, and it creates a record that ties your injuries to the crash.

The Recorded Statement Trap

Shortly after the accident, the other driver’s insurer may call and ask for a recorded statement. The adjuster will sound friendly and say it’s routine. It isn’t.

That call is designed to collect comments that can be used against you later. Saying “I’m fine” in the first day or two, or “I didn’t see him coming,” can be quoted back to dispute your injuries or shift blame. You generally aren’t required to give a recorded statement to the other side’s insurance company, and you don’t have to answer before you understand what your injuries are.

The First Offer Is Rarely the Best Offer

Early settlement offers can feel like a relief, especially when the bills start stacking up. But insurers make them quickly for a reason. They want to close the claim before you know the full cost of your injuries.

Once you sign a release and accept the money, the claim is typically over. If you later need surgery, physical therapy, or months away from work, you can’t go back and ask for more. A fair settlement accounts for future medical care and lost income, not just the bills in your hand today.

Your Social Media Is Evidence

Insurance companies and defense lawyers do look at social media. A photo from a family barbecue, a post about a hike, or a comment saying you’re feeling better can be pulled out of context and used to argue you aren’t really hurt.

The safest move is to stop posting about the accident or your physical activity while your claim is open. Don’t delete old posts, since that can create its own problems. Just stay quiet.

Evidence Disappears Fast

Skid marks fade. Vehicles get repaired. Witnesses forget details or become impossible to find. The best time to gather evidence is at the scene, and the second best time is as soon as possible afterward.

Take photos of the vehicles, the road, traffic signals, and your injuries. Get names and phone numbers from witnesses. Request a copy of the police report. If you wait, you may find that the proof you needed no longer exists.

The Fault Game

California follows a pure comparative fault rule. That means you can still recover compensation if you were partly to blame, but your payout is reduced by your percentage of fault.

Insurers use this rule to their advantage. They’ll try to pin a larger share of blame on you than the facts support, because even a 10 or 20 percent shift can mean thousands of dollars. Don’t accept their version of events without question, and don’t admit fault at the scene, even out of politeness.

Deadlines That Can End a Claim

Time limits trip up more victims than almost anything else. In most California personal injury cases, a lawsuit must be filed within two years of the injury. Claims against a government agency, such as a crash caused by a dangerous road condition or a public vehicle, generally require notice in as little as six months.

Miss those deadlines and the case may be over, no matter how strong your evidence is.

What Car Accident Victims Can Do

If you’ve been in a crash, get medical care right away and keep every record. Put communications with insurers in writing when you can, and be careful about what you say on the phone. Avoid signing anything until you understand what you’re giving up. Document your injuries, your missed work, and your expenses as you go.

If the insurer is pushing you to settle fast, blaming you for the crash, or disputing your injuries, talk to a personal injury attorney. Many work on contingency, meaning you don’t pay unless you win.

Insurance companies aren’t on your side after a car accident. Knowing that, and acting on it, can make the difference between a claim that covers your losses and one that leaves you paying for someone else’s mistake.