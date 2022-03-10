Sexual Harassment in the Gaming Industry is No Joke

Den of Geek1 is reporting that the State of California filed a lawsuit against Activision after a two-year investigation. The lawsuit claims that Activision promotes a “frat boy culture”, which hurts female employees. Bloomberg Law is reporting that female employees make up 20% of Activision’s workforce yet experience constant sexual harassment, unequal pay, and retaliation.

Furthermore, male employees would get drunk, crawl through cubicles, and participated in inappropriate behavior towards female employees. Many male employees would joke about rape and passed off their job duties to their female coworkers just so they could play video games.

One female employee claims that she was passed up for promotions over fears of her getting pregnant. However, arguably the most troubling accusation listed in the lawsuit is the reveal that one unnamed female Activision worker committed suicide while on a company trip with an unnamed “male supervisor.” She was allegedly the victim of “intense sexual harassment” to the point where nude pictures of her were circulated during a company holiday party.

Activision remains to be one of the most successful studios in video game history.

How you can defend yourself against sexual harassment from coaches or athletic colleagues

California law prohibits sexual harassment of any kind. Many female employees face intimidation tactics from their employees. However, if left unaddressed, sexual harassment can lead to more severe sexual crimes. Both men and women are vulnerable and susceptible to harassment and can come in many forms. Sexual harassment can be elusive, leaving victims to even question what they have just experienced.

In some cases, claims of sexual harassment can be false, leading to defamation of character and life-changing circumstances. Contact an attorney to handle your case.

Sexual harassment or harassment of any kind can occur in many ways. Others may perceive the threatening messages to be harassment. In the unfortunate event that anyone experiences sexual harassment in the workplace, it is recommended to do the following:

Bring the incident to the attention of your HR Department

Document the incident and keep a paper trail

Clarify the incident with loved ones.

Hire a sexual harassment attorney in your area to expedite and customize your lawsuit claim.

Everyone in Stockton who witnesses sexual harassment in any way, shape, or form should not be taken lightly. These incidents should be reported and handled with the utmost respect and care. Help is available! You are entitled to peace of mind and protection from sexual harassment! Contact a skilled sexual harassment lawyer today!

Unfortunately, leaving sexual harassment claims ignored or unaddressed can cause worse emotional turmoil in the future. You may be entitled to compensation and your rights deserve to be represented. In most cases, is it recommended to contact the services of a skilled legal expert in these cases. Seek legal counsel in Stockton today!

Sources: