Shaun T. Graff Joins Shumaker as an Associate, Strengthening Corporate Transactions Team 

TAMPA, FL —Shaun T. Graff has joined Shumaker as an Associate, bringing a broad range of experience in corporate transactions and a practical, business-minded approach to client service.

A true client advocate, Shaun is known for his pragmatic and efficient approach to helping businesses achieve their goals. His practice focuses on mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and general corporate matters, where he advises clients through complex deals and day-to-day operations alike.

“We are excited to have Shaun on board,” said Will Blair, Shumaker Partner and Corporate, Tax and Transactions Regional Service Line Leader. “His unique blend of transactional experience, business insight, and tax knowledge strengthens our team and enhances the value we deliver to our clients.”

Shaun’s M&A background spans a wide spectrum of corporate transactions, including acquisitions and sales, joint ventures, mergers, and growth equity investments. He also has extensive experience guiding clients through corporate reorganizations and the routine legal matters businesses face throughout their lifecycle.

Prior to joining Shumaker, Shaun worked at a “Big Four” accounting firm, where he specialized in international tax and transactions. Combined with his undergraduate degree in finance and legal experience at firms in both Detroit and Tampa, Shaun offers clients a holistic perspective on the legal and financial complexities of corporate transactions.

