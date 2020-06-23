Should I Get a Lawyer for a Car Accident That Wasn’t My Fault?

Determining to work with a personal injury lawyer who has extensive experience dealing with car accident claims may also have other benefits.

Car crashes and the types of injuries that may result may range from minor to serious. In some instances, you may be able to deal with your own personal injury claim after an accident, but depending on the circumstances and the extent of your injury, you want to consult a personal injury lawyer.

If you’ve been involved in an accident that you don’t believe to be your fault, you might benefit from hiring a no-win no-fee accident attorney even if your injuries are minor. In most cases, the at-fault driver’s insurance company will pay for medical expenses or the costs of repairing your car.

No matter who’s “at fault,” having a Personal Injury Lawyers Houston can help you get the respect and settlement you deserve. It’s just not enough to rely on your insurance company (or theirs) sometimes.

How could a personal injury lawyer help me?

If you have been injured in an accident that was due to another person’s negligence, having an experienced personal injury attorney on your side will only increase your chances of getting a settlement that will cover your costs and expenses.

An accident attorney will be able to conduct a thorough investigation of the incident and will also be responsible for documenting your injuries and other damages using health records and bills and financial and jobs records.

With this info, your injury attorney will be able to evaluate your claim and help you negotiate a fair settlement. Without a personal injury lawyer, you may end up accepting a settlement offer that is much lower than what you need to regain from your injuries and other harms.

A lawyer knows how to deal with a case where you or your vehicle have suffered significant damages. An untrained person may accept whatever settlement the insurance company may make — in an effort to make a quick case. But if the offender’s insurance company doesn’t allow the settlement you deserve, the lawyer can take other measures — such as suing the at-fault individual and/or their insurance company.

Will the Lawyer Make Sure I Get Enough to Cover My Needs?

Hiring an accident lawyer to deal with your claim can also prevent you from settling your case before you even know the full extent of your injuries. Many individuals who decide to negotiate their own claims end up settled too early to fully recover from their car crash injuries.

If you accept an offer and later find out that you will have long-term problems or need continued treatment or therapy, you may find that the initial settlement is not sufficient to cover the costs associated with your ongoing problems. After you have settled your claim, you cannot reopen it and go back to ask for more compensation. Once you’ve settled, your claim will be closed.

How Will a Lawyer Handle the Insurance Company?

Determining to work with a personal injury lawyer who has extensive experience dealing with car accident claims may also have other benefits. Your accident attorney can deal directly with the at-fault driver’s insurance company or even your own insurer so you don’t have to.

If you have been involved in a car accident with another vehicle, or have been a passenger in an accident that was not your fault, and have been injured, no matter how minor, be sure to contact an experienced car accident attorney to discuss your case as you may have a claim for your damages.

At Car Accident Lawyers Houston, our car accident attorneys have helped hundreds of victims to get their lives back on track after their accidents. We have the knowledge and resources needed to help you build the strongest case possible and seek maximum compensation for medical bills, property damages, lost wages, pain and suffering, and more.