Ultimate Internet Safety Guide for Seniors

Every year, seniors are scammed out of tens of billions of dollars, money they’ve spent their entire lives saving only to have it stolen. The elderly have always been a prime target for Internet scams because of a perceived vulnerability, and now because Internet use among seniors is on the rise. A Pew Research Center survey showed that 67% of seniors are now regular Internet users.

Internet security is something everyone should prioritize, regardless of age, so it’s important to be aware of current threats and how to deal with them. With so many people online, the magnitude of scams is increasing.

Protect Your Computer

Hackers are always on the lookout for vulnerable systems that they can break into. Viruses and other malware often infect a computer through email attachments, compromised software, or vulnerable Bluetooth connections. With so many powerful, affordable security tools on the market, there’s no reason to risk an infection.

Install a Firewall

A firewall acts as the first layer of protection between your computer and any third-party by acting as a barrier. If you’re using a home computer, you need to ensure that your firewall is always turned on. Depending on your operating system, you can turn on Windows Firewall through the Control Panel. It will also notify you if any attempts have been made to compromise your security.

If you’re a Mac user, we recommend you check out our list of vetted antivirus programs.

Install an Antivirus Program

Antivirus software is one of the most important solutions you can use to avoid infections. Both free and paid versions exist, and the most popular free options include Avast Free Antivirus, Microsoft Windows Defender, and AVG Antivirus. Make sure that any software you use is regularly updated and running the latest version.

As for ease of use, we highly recommend the following:

Norton by Symantec is a great all-around option that is reliable and easy to use.

that is reliable and easy to use. Comodo offers a seamless experience. Start and stop scans with only one click.

If you’re looking for more options, check out our reviews on some of the best antiviruses on the market.

The above information is an excerpt republished with permission. Please visit The Ultimate Internet Safety Guide for Seniors for the full version and more helpful information.