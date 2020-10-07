Should I Hire a Criminal Defense Attorney Before I am Charged?

Every case is different, and only a criminal defense attorney can advise you what the best course of action may be in your case.

If you’ve been accused of a crime or believe you are about to be, you may be wondering what your next steps should be and whether there’s anything you can do to help yourself while the police are investigating. You’ll want to prepare for the consequences this major event could have on your life, which may be severe and far-reaching. Even if you haven’t been charged yet, hiring a criminal defense attorney may be a good idea.

Do I need a lawyer if I haven’t been charged yet?

Being convicted of a crime can have serious impacts on all areas of your life. It can cost you money, time, relationships, your career, and more. Having a criminal record may impact your freedom, your financial status, and where you can live or work. You definitely don’t want to try to navigate through the criminal justice system on your own. Ideally, you also don’t want to have to rely on an overworked and underpaid public defender, who through no fault of their own may be handling dozens of cases and can’t give yours the attention it deserves. Hiring a criminal defense attorney will give your case the best chance of succeeding or minimizing the consequences you face.

Why is it important to have an attorney to help you through the process?

You may not have been charged with a crime, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t have an attorney ready to stand by your side. A criminal defense lawyer can act as a buffer between you and the police, making sure that the police don’t overstep their boundaries and making sure that you don’t get tricked or pressured into doing anything more than you are legally required to do. For instance, a criminal defense lawyer will generally tell you not to talk to the police. This is for your own protection, whether you committed the crime you are accused of or not. Even if you did nothing wrong, you should never talk to the police without an attorney present.

Your attorney can also start the steps to negotiate a plea deal if you and your attorney decide that is in your best interest. You may be able to plead guilty to a lesser charge rather than risk going to trial and possibly being convicted, thereby reducing any jail time, fines, or any other legal consequences you may face. This can help you get back to your life as quickly as possible and minimize any disruptions you will suffer.

How a Criminal Defense Attorney Can Help

If you believe you are in danger of being charged with a crime, you need a Criminal Defense Lawyer in Staten Island. Taking this action early will help your attorney and help yourself. You want to give your lawyer as much time as possible to investigate, understand, and prepare your case.

If you have been accused of a crime, you need to know what steps to take to protect yourself and your loved ones, what to expect during the criminal justice process, and what actions you may be able to take proactively to help yourself and your case. Every case is different, and only a criminal defense attorney can advise you what the best course of action may be in your case. Don’t let yourself be blindsided by the criminal justice system. Hire a criminal defense attorney so you can preserve your rights and be prepared and informed every step of the way.