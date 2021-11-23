Should I Hire a Criminal Defense Lawyer After a DUI Arrest in Punta Gorda Florida?

Possible legal strategies for your case may offer a reduction in charges and fines, depending upon the circumstances of the arrest, past criminal history, and the impact of skillful legal counsel.

After an individual has been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, they may be scared and confused about the impacts of those charges. Florida criminal defense lawyers can help when driving under the influence (DUI) arrests are made, based on their knowledge of available criminal defense actions that may include a plea down of a charge, or reasons to have charges dropped all together, when possible. The experience of a criminal defense lawyer may keep an individual from serving jail time, incurring magnanimous legal fees and costs, and living with public damage to their reputation and basic freedoms. If you are charged with DUI in Punta Gorda, it may be wise to hire experienced criminal defense attorneys who are familiar with opposing criminal counsel in federal, state, and local jurisdictions.

Criminal record impact

Not every person who gets arrested for a DUI in Florida is a criminal. In fact, many individuals have made a poor decision after a business meeting, or a holiday party where alcohol was involved, when they feel they have not had enough to drink to cause problems behind the wheel. The biggest drawback to this type of arrest may cause is that criminal records can impact a person’s life forever, by disqualifying them from financial aid, or higher education admission; public housing and other federal and state assistance programs; the ability to find gainful employment, and a place to live. Even when a person is exonerated of a crime, proof of an arrest may still show up on public social platforms, including mugshots, making it difficult to conceal a criminal past. Laws for expungement and sealing of criminal records may keep a person’s criminal past from negatively affecting their life. Florida Statute 943.059 rules are complicated, often requiring the assistance of experienced criminal attorneys.

Criminal representation

Florida criminal law attorneys are a worthwhile investment after a person is arrested for DUI charges in Punta Gorda. Criminal DUI charges in Florida may result in DUI manslaughter, homicide, intoxicated reckless driving, and hit-and-run charges.

DUI charges and penalties

A person is guilty of the offense of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol when driving is affected to the extent that physical faculties are impaired under Florida Statute 316.193.

Experienced Florida DUI attorneys can assist with questions about penalties that depend on factors including blood alcohol level, age, property damage, physical injury and repeat offender status, resulting in misdemeanor to felony offense charges. DUI outcomes may involve costly fines of $500-$5,000, driver’s license suspension and/or revocation, and jail time of 6 months to several years when warranted, along with the state-mandated use of an ignition interlock device. Florida DUI lawyers know how to leverage reduced charges in certain situations.

Damage to property, or person is considered a misdemeanor of the first degree,

is considered a misdemeanor of the first degree, Serious bodily injury is considered a felony of the third degree,

is considered a felony of the third degree, Hit and run could yield very serious penalties in accordance with Florida Statute § 316.062. DUI lawyers may take legal actions to have charges reduced when possible.

Depending upon the severity of the charges rendered against you, it may be imperative that your first call after an arrest is made to Attorney Robert Foley, who will research the particulars of your case and build a defensive legal strategy to your actions. Possible legal strategies for your case may offer a reduction in charges and fines, depending upon the circumstances of the arrest, past criminal history, and the impact of skillful legal counsel.

Sources:

https://www.flsenate.gov/Laws/Statutes/2018/812.133

http://www.flsenate.gov/Laws/Statutes/2016/316.062

http://www.leg.state.fl.us/statutes/index.cfm?App_mode=Display_Statute&URL=0300-0399/0316/Sections/0316.193.html

https://www.flhsmv.gov/driver-licenses-id-cards/education-courses/dui-and-iid/florida-dui-administrative-suspension-laws/