If you’re a shrimp fan, listen up. Earlier this week, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a recall for certain frozen shrimp products over concerns they may be contaminated with salmonella. The recall includes Kirkland brand products sold at Costco stores nationwide and specifically involves “frozen cooked, peeled and deveined shrimp sold in 1lb, 1.5lb., and 2lb. retail bags.”

According to the notice, the affected shrimp were distributed between February 2020 to mid-May 2020. In addition to Kirkland brand products, brands like Aqua Star Reserve, Censea, Fresh Market, Kirkland, Tops, Unistar, and Wellsley Farms are also included in the recall. A full list of the recalled products can be found here.

Fortunately, there have been no reports of consumers falling ill from eating the recalled shrimp. Nevertheless, Kader Exports, the company responsible for importing the shrimp, agreed to voluntarily destroy all of the affected shrimp products. If you have any of the shrimp in your home, you should either return it for a refund or toss it in the trash. If you have questions or concerns about the recall, call +91-022-62621004/ +91-022-62621009, Monday through Friday.

Salmonella is no laughing matter. As an organism, Salmonella can cause serious, potentially fatal infections in the elderly, young children, pregnant women, and anyone with weak immune systems. Symptoms may include diarrhea, fever, vomiting, nausea, and abdominal pain. In rare cases, the infection can get into the bloodstream and cause more serious infections, some of which may prove fatal.

