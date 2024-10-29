Shumaker Advisors’ Derrick R. Clay Inducted into African American Legacy Project Hall of Legends

For over two decades, the African American Legacy Project has celebrated leaders who have made significant contributions to African American history and culture in the region.

COLUMBUS, OH — Shumaker Advisors is proud to announce that Derrick R. Clay, Senior Vice President, was honored at the African American Legacy Project’s 20th Anniversary Legends Luncheon on October 12th, where he was inducted into the prestigious Hall of Legends. This recognition highlights his dedication and longstanding contributions to the community.

Derrick is a committed leader, actively involved in shaping the future of the community and beyond. As a Columbus CEO Collective founding member, Vice Chair of the Columbus Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Chair of the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus Foundation, and President of the City of Columbus Recreation and Parks Commission, Derrick’s influence touches a wide array of industries and sectors. His leadership is further recognized nationally, having been named one of Ebony Magazine’s “30 Young Leaders of the Future.”

Robert Smith, Director of the African American Legacy Project, shared, “There is a quote by Anne Frank, which reflects Derrick and his life’s work: ‘Look at how a single candle can both defy and define the darkness.’ We admire how quietly and efficiently Derrick is helping to change the world.”

“Being inducted into the Hall of Legends is a tremendous honor, and I am humbled to be included alongside other respected leaders who work every day to make the world a better place. My work with Shumaker Advisors throughout Ohio fuels my passion to serve and create lasting, positive impacts,” said Derrick.

Derrick’s leadership skills and strong public policy background make him an effective and efficient advocate when assisting clients with government and regulatory affairs. Drawing from his combined experience working with legislative and regulatory matters, Derrick guides his clients through the complexities of the social, economic, and political landscape of government.

Prior to joining Shumaker Advisors, Derrick spent nearly two decades with the government relations and lobbying firm New Visions Group, where he started as Vice President and Partner in 2004 and moved into the position of CEO when he acquired the firm in 2014.

Derrick’s previous experience also includes serving as Midwest Political Director for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Ohio State Director for the Gore-Lieberman 2000 Presidential Campaign, a member of the historic Florida Recount Committee, and Executive Director of the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus (OLBC), among other leadership roles.

A graduate of the University of Akron, Derrick is a registered lobbyist and is affiliated with the Ohio Lobbying Association and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. He is a regular political commentator on WOSU’s Columbus on the Record and WCMH NBC 4’s The Spectrum television programs.

About Shumaker Advisors

Shumaker Advisors is a full-service, bi-partisan public affairs firm providing expertise in government relations, business development, coalition building, and communications strategies. Shumaker Advisors serves clients at the federal, state, and local levels of government.