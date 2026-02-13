Shumaker Advisors Expands D.C. Team with Jodie Moxley-Ramos, Bringing Deep Aviation, Defense, and Advanced Technology Expertise 

Jodie advises organizations on navigating Congress, the Administration, and complex policy landscapes. She is widely recognized for her credibility on Capitol Hill and her ability to translate highly technical issues into effective political strategy.

WASHINGTON, D.C.— The Shumaker Advisors Federal team announced that Jodie Moxley-Ramos—a senior political strategist and government relations executive with deep expertise in aviation, defense, procurement, and supply chain issues; trade; and advanced technologies—has joined the firm’s Washington, D.C. team.

Jodie advises organizations on navigating Congress, the Administration, and complex policy landscapes. She is widely recognized for her credibility on Capitol Hill and her ability to translate highly technical issues into effective political strategy.

“Jodie’s extensive experience and respected relationships across Capitol Hill significantly strengthen our federal platform,” said Ryan Walker, Senior Vice President of Federal Affairs at Shumaker Advisors. “Her strategic insight and proven leadership further position the Shumaker Advisors Federal team to deliver impactful advocacy and results for our clients.”

Jodie spent more than a decade at Airbus’s U.S. headquarters, serving as the company’s lead commercial lobbyist on legislative, regulatory, trade, manufacturing, and procurement issues affecting both commercial and defense aviation. She developed and executed Airbus’s federal and state government relations strategy, managed teams of external lobbyists, and served as a primary point of contact for Congress, the Administration, and key federal agencies, including the Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Defense, Department of Transportation, and the Export-Import Bank.

During her tenure at Airbus, Jodie worked closely with the State of Alabama and local stakeholders on the development of the company’s engineering facility and final assembly line, helping secure political support for major U.S. manufacturing investments and job creation.

Most recently, Jodie served as Vice President of Congressional Affairs at Ligado Networks, where she advised executive leadership on legislative and regulatory strategy involving aviation safety, spectrum policy, and national security. In that role, she led Capitol Hill engagement efforts, managed a national network of external consultants, and built strategic alliances with leading aviation and aerospace companies.

Earlier in her career, Jodie worked across state and presidential campaigns, nonprofit advocacy, and grassroots organizing. She began her career on Mrs. Gore’s scheduling and advance team during the 1996 presidential campaign and has held roles with the League of Women Voters, The Freedom Forum, Edelman Public Relations, BAE Systems, the U.S. Department of State, and the President’s Council on Y2K Conversion.

Jodie’s arrival marks another milestone in Shumaker Advisors’ continued growth, following the July 2025 arrival of Mike Fedorchak, and underscores the firm’s commitment to building a premier bipartisan team in Washington, D.C., and expanding its capacity to help clients navigate today’s evolving federal policy environment.

