Shumaker Advisors Grows with New Government Affairs Talent

Lauren Diaz brings years of political experience to the firm’s government affairs practice.

COLUMBUS, OH — Accomplished campaign fundraiser and strategist Lauren Diaz is joining Shumaker Advisors as Director of Government Affairs.

Prior to joining Shumaker Advisors, Lauren worked extensively in political fundraising for members of the Ohio House of Representatives, several former House Speakers, and the caucus as a whole. She also previously assisted on several judiciary campaigns, including that of Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Ohio Sharon Kennedy. During this time, Lauren developed vital, lasting relationships with public and private sector leaders in state and local government, as well as in various business and industry sectors.

Additionally, Lauren has spent the past year working for the Cincinnati-based law firm Langdon Law, LLC, providing services on campaign finance law. The experience grew her knowledge of state and federal laws related to lobbying, political action committee formation, ballot initiatives, and more.

Lauren is currently pursuing her Juris Doctor degree at The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law and will graduate this upcoming May. She serves as Online Editor of the Ohio State Business Law Journal and has been involved in several student organizations, including the Program on Law and Leadership, Peer Advisor Program; Latino/a Law Students Association, Immigration Law Society, Black Law Student Association, and the Sports and Entertainment Law Society.

Lauren will utilize her expertise in campaign strategy and fundraising to assist Shumaker Advisors’ clients with strategic planning and help them to maintain productive relationships with key policymakers conducive to their goals. In doing so, Lauren will also monitor and analyze proposed legislation along with political and government trends and emerging issues to determine potential impacts.

“We are extremely excited to add Lauren to our team. Her political experience and overall energy will serve as a benefit to our clients by helping them to effectively collaborate with industry groups, business organizations, and government leaders supportive to the achievement of their goals,” said Shumaker Advisors President Andy Herf.

Lauren joins Shumaker Advisors as the firm has established itself as one of the most impressive and fastest-growing public affairs firms in Ohio and beyond, with offices now in Washington, D.C., Florida, Ohio, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Shumaker Advisors is a wholly owned subsidiary of Shumaker Law Firm.