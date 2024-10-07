Shumaker Advisors Recognized as a Top 25 Lobbying Firm by Florida Politics 

This prestigious recognition underscores the firm’s track record of success for its clients in government affairs and public policy advocacy in Florida.

TAMPA, FL — Shumaker Advisors, led by President/CEO Ron Christaldi, has been named one of the Top 25 lobbying firms in Florida by Florida Politics for the second quarter of 2024. This prestigious recognition underscores the firm’s track record of success for its clients in government affairs and public policy advocacy in Florida. Shumaker Advisors is part of the powerhouse Shumaker law firm with offices in four states.

“This recognition reflects our effectiveness in serving our clients. Our ability to successfully navigate Florida’s legislative and regulatory landscape is a testament to the talent and hard work of our team,” Ron said.

Alan Suskey, Executive Vice President and lead of Shumaker Advisors’ State Practice, brings years of experience in state-level governmental relations. Other members of the state team include Amy Bisceglia, Jordyn Ferguson, MJ Johnston, Jim Taylor, former House Speaker Pro Tempore Sandy Murman, former Senator Les Miller, and JD White.

Suskey commented, “This recognition reinforces the value we bring to our clients as we help them tackle complex legislative challenges. Our team’s deep understanding of the process and ability to provide tailored solutions is what sets us apart.”

Shumaker Advisors is a full-service, bi-partisan public affairs firm providing expertise in government relations, business development, coalition building, and communications strategies. Shumaker Advisors serves clients at the federal, state, and local levels of government.