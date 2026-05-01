Shumaker and University of South Florida Team Up for 2026 Bulls Coaches Tour

“We’re incredibly grateful for Shumaker Law Firm’s longstanding support of the University of South Florida and especially Bulls Athletics,” USF CEO of Athletics Rob Higgins said.

TAMPA, FL – Shumaker Law Firm is proud to serve as the presenting sponsor of the 2026 Bulls Coaches Tour, reaffirming the firm’s longstanding partnership with the University of South Florida (USF) and its continued commitment to supporting student-athletes, academic excellence, and community engagement across the Tampa Bay region.

The Bulls Coaches Tour will make three stops across Tampa Bay this May, providing alumni, supporters, and fans an exclusive opportunity to hear directly from the leaders of USF Athletics, including CEO of Athletics Rob Higgins, Head Football Coach Brian Hartline, Head Men’s Basketball Coach Chris Mack, and Head Women’s Basketball Coach Kristy Curry.

“Shumaker is honored to support the Bulls Coaches Tour and to celebrate the momentum surrounding USF Athletics,” said Bennett Speyer, Partner and Hospitality, Leisure & Sports Industry Sector Co-Chair at Shumaker. “Our relationship with USF spans generations and reflects a shared commitment to opportunity, leadership, and the continued growth of our community. With one of the region’s most experienced Sports Law teams, we are proud to support the people and programs such as USF’s, which is a model of success and innovation in the rapidly changing landscape of collegiate athletics.”

That relationship includes a longstanding investment in student-athlete success. In 2007, Shumaker established a $100,000 endowed athletic scholarship fund at USF, led by Shumaker Partner Mark Catchur. Since its inception, the scholarship has supported numerous student-athletes, including several members of the USF baseball program, helping provide financial assistance and opportunity for Bulls students to excel both on the field and in the classroom.

In addition to scholarship support, Shumaker attorneys and advisors have played active leadership roles throughout the USF community:

Andy Mayts, a USF alumnus and Shumaker Partner, was recently elected to the USF Financing Corporation Board to help guide financing for major capital projects and previously served on the USF Alumni Association Board of Directors

Sandy Murman has served on the USF Nursing Advisory Board and is a member of USF Women in Leadership and Philanthropy

Les Miller received the University’s Distinguished Alumnus Award

Ron Christaldi serves on the USF Contemporary Art Museum & Graphic Studio Council, the USF Financing Corporation Board, and the USF Alumni Association National Board of Directors

Andrew McIntosh serves on the USF Monsour Executive Wellness Center Medical Advisory Board

Douglas Cherry has contributed to USF academic initiatives through educational workshops

“Our partnership with USF reflects the pride so many members of our firm have in the University and the Tampa Bay region,” said Jaime Austrich, Tampa Managing Partner and Management Committee Member at Shumaker. “We are excited to support opportunities like the Bulls Coaches Tour that bring the community together while helping advance the future of USF Athletics.”

The 2026 Bulls Coaches Tour will visit USF St. Petersburg on May 8, USF Sarasota-Manatee on May 13, and the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine on May 14, creating opportunities for fans to engage directly with USF Athletics leadership and hear the vision for the future of Bulls sports.

“We’re incredibly grateful for Shumaker Law Firm’s longstanding support of the University of South Florida and especially Bulls Athletics,” USF CEO of Athletics Rob Higgins said.

“Championship programs are built with the backing of strong community partners, and we’re proud to have so many across Tampa Bay. We’re thrilled to have Shumaker supporting the Bulls Coaches Tour and can’t wait to connect with Bulls fans this May.”

As a firm deeply rooted in the Tampa Bay community, Shumaker remains committed to investing in the institutions that shape the region’s future. Through philanthropic support, alumni leadership, and initiatives like the Bulls Coaches Tour, Shumaker is proud to help strengthen the legacy and momentum of University of South Florida.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Moving forward with confidence. Shumaker’s team of 300+ attorneys and advisors work together to help move your business forward with confidence.