Shumaker Announces New Leadership Roles in Sarasota Office 

SARASOTA, FL – Shumaker, a leading national law firm, is pleased to announce several key leadership appointments in its Sarasota office, further reinforcing the firm’s commitment to fostering leadership excellence and delivering top-tier client service.

Jan W. Pitchford has been named Sarasota Managing Partner, succeeding Jennifer B. Compton, who now serves as Shumaker’s Managing Partner and Chair of the Management Committee. A proven leader within the firm, Jan previously served as a Real Estate and Development Regional Service Line Leader and has built a distinguished career representing individuals and corporate clients in the acquisition, development, and construction of residential and commercial real estate projects. She will now focus on driving strategic growth and deepening community engagement.

“Jan has consistently demonstrated extraordinary leadership, both within Shumaker and in her work with clients,” said Jennie Compton. “I am confident she will excel as Sarasota Managing Partner and continue to build on the office’s legacy of success and service.”

Benjamin R. Hanan has been named the National Service Line Leader for the Corporate, Tax and Transaction Service Line. Ben will lead efforts to strengthen and expand the firm’s corporate, tax, and transactional services nationwide, blending creativity and strategic vision to advise clients on the full spectrum of business matters.

Meaghan O. Serrano has been appointed as the National Service Line Leader of the firm’s Litigation and Disputes Service Line. In this role, she will oversee the development, coordination, and enhancement of Shumaker’s litigation services across all offices, ensuring the firm continues to provide exceptional support to clients in resolving complex legal challenges.

Juan C. Villaveces will assume the role of Regional Service Line Leader for the Real Estate and Development Service Line, focusing on guiding the firm’s comprehensive real estate legal counsel to clients throughout the region.

Douglas A. Cherry has been named the Regional Service Line Leader for the Intellectual Property and Technology Service Line, where he will lead the firm’s efforts to protect clients’ intellectual property and navigate the challenges of technological advancements. In addition, Doug is Chair of Shumaker’s Technology Business Sector. National and Regional Service Line Leaders at Shumaker play a pivotal role in unifying resources and experience across offices. National leaders oversee firm-wide strategies to maintain excellence and consistency across service lines, while regional leaders focus on tailoring client solutions to meet specific local and regional market needs.

Christopher A. Staine has been named Co-Chair of Shumaker’s Real Estate, Construction, and Development Industry Sector. In this leadership role, Christopher will collaborate with his fellow Co-Chair to guide the firm’s strategic initiatives and client services within this critical industry.

“These leadership appointments emphasize Shumaker’s commitment to excellence, collaboration, and innovation,” said Jennie. “Each of these individuals has shown exceptional dedication to their clients and colleagues. They will continue to drive forward our legal capabilities in collaboration with colleagues across all 13 offices.”

