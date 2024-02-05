Shumaker Announces Six Newly Minted Partners

“The elevation of these new partners is well deserved. Their significant contributions resonate not only with the firm, but also with the clients they serve,” said Jennifer Compton, Chair of Shumaker’s Management Committee.

TOLEDO, OH — Shumaker is pleased to announce that six lawyers have been elected to partnership. The new class includes members from the firm’s Charleston, Sarasota, Tampa, and Toledo offices.

“The elevation of these new partners is well deserved. Their significant contributions resonate not only with the firm, but also with the clients they serve, and their dedication has set them apart,” said Jennifer Compton, Chair of Shumaker’s Management Committee.

New Partners:

David B. Heedy (Sarasota, FL) A partner in the Corporate, Tax and Transactions and Wealth Strategies Service Lines, David represents both companies and individuals in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, entity selection and formation, corporate governance matters, tax planning, business succession planning, and transitions. He also assists a wide range of clients, both high net-worth and lower net-worth, in general estate planning, including the preparation and implementation of basic estate planning documents and more complex generational and wealth preservation estate planning.

Andrew J. Oppenheim (Tampa, FL) As a member of the firm’s Litigation and Disputes Service Line, Andrew practices in the areas of commercial and business litigation and construction law. Driven and practical, he counsels his clients through all phases of litigation. Andrew regularly advises and represents clients in the manufacturing, construction, building materials, property development, and professional services industries. He has experience representing developers, contractors, sureties, product manufacturers and distributors, engineers, school boards, small businesses, lawyers, and homeowners.

Matthew C. Spaulding (Toledo, OH) A member of Shumaker’s Corporate, Tax and Transactions and Intellectual Property and Technology Service Lines, Matthew’s practice concentrates on representing public and private companies on corporate and technology-related matters. Matthew regularly advises clients in the technology, manufacturing, automotive, and professional services industries. His practice includes an emphasis on privacy compliance, commercial transactions, distributor and supply arrangements, business acquisitions, and corporate governance.

Nicholas C.C. Stewart (Charleston, SC) Nick has spent his entire legal career representing individuals and businesses in South Carolina with their litigation and dispute needs. He has experience representing construction companies, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, school boards, doctors, lawyers, insurance carriers, and small businesses. Nick has successfully assisted clients in federal court, circuit court, probate court, magistrate court, administrative law court, arbitration, and professional licensure boards. He enjoys working with businesses and individuals that are unfamiliar with litigation and easing their concerns with efficient and effective solutions.

Brandon M. Taaffe (Sarasota, FL) A critical and logical thinker, Brandon is a member of Shumaker’s Litigation and Disputes Service Line, where he focuses his practice on broker-dealer litigation and arbitration. He regularly defends regulatory investigations in the financial industry before state regulators, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Brandon has successfully obtained more than 20 expungements for financial advisors’ records in wrongful customer complaints. Brandon represents large financial institutions and stock brokers in FINRA arbitration in state and federal courts. He also counsels high net-worth individuals in securities litigation and violations of contractual covenants.

Charles A. Wood, Jr. (Sarasota, FL) CJ represents large financial institutions and high net-worth individuals in securities litigation, regulatory investigations, and violations of contractual covenants. He regularly counsels financial advisors through FINRA and other regulatory investigations, and he represents doctors and other professionals recover under their disability insurance policies. In addition, CJ’s practice also focuses on employment law, restrictive covenants, trade secrets, and commercial litigation.

