Shumaker Maintains Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion; Appoints Six Diversity and Inclusion Partners  

The new D&I Partners will work with all firm members, including the Management Committee, Hiring Partners, Service Line Leaders, and Sector Leaders, to continue to advance the firm’s goal of strengthening its diversity and embracing a culture of inclusion.

TOLEDO, OH — Furthering its unwavering commitment to the work of diversity and inclusion (D&I), Shumaker announced six lawyers have been appointed as Diversity and Inclusion Partners. The lawyers are partners in six of the firm’s offices and include:

“Shumaker is fully committed to a diverse and inclusive work environment that actively supports the recruitment, retention, and advancement of people of all backgrounds. We know there is more work to be done. These partners are leaders in diversity and inclusion and embody our culture of mutual respect,” said Jennifer Compton, Chair of Shumaker’s Management Committee and Sarasota Managing Partner.

“We are excited about this talented and purposeful team of partners and are confident that they will guide Shumaker in continuing to build a diverse team of attorneys and staff, while strengthening a culture where we celebrate each individual’s unique experiences and backgrounds,”said Shumaker Partner and Management Committee Member Sharon Fulop.

