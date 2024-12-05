Shumaker Attorney Andrew L. McIntosh Named Executive VP & General Counsel of the USL, Solidifying Firm’s Position as a Top National Sports Law Group 

In his new role with the USL, Andrew will leverage his deep experience to support the league’s growth and operations while maintaining a vital connection with Shumaker as Of Counsel.

TAMPA, FL — Shumaker lawyer Andrew L. McIntosh has been named Executive Vice President and General Counsel of the United Soccer League (USL), solidifying the firm’s reputation as a leader in national sports law. As part of his new role, Andrew will continue to serve as Of Counsel with Shumaker, ensuring a continued partnership between the firm and the league.

Andrew began his work with the USL while practicing as a partner at Shumaker, where he built a reputation for providing exceptional legal counsel. His appointment highlights both his individual experience and Shumaker’s strong foundation in sports and business law.

“Andrew’s legal acumen has been instrumental in supporting our clients across industries, and it is no surprise that he has been chosen for this exciting new role,” said Bennett Speyer, Shumaker Partner and Chair of the Hospitality, Leisure and Sports Business Sector. “His work with the USL is a testament to his skill and reflects Shumaker’s commitment to excellence in sports law and beyond.”

Andrew is a business and transactions lawyer with extensive experience advising clients in a wide range of industries, including energy, sustainable business initiatives, sports and leisure, and international trade and business expansion.

As a member of Shumaker’s international practice group, Andrew has provided strategic counsel to clients navigating cross-border and global business opportunities. A dual member of the Ontario Bar and the Florida Bar, he co-founded a consulting firm focused on helping businesses expand internationally, as well as a company dedicated to serving the shipbuilding industry in Canada. Andrew also brings a wealth of experience in corporate governance, shareholder disputes, and trade facilitation, having served as Honorary Consul of Canada for Florida from 2005 to 2012. His work earned him the prestigious Governor General’s Medallion.

In his new role with the USL, Andrew will leverage his deep experience to support the league’s growth and operations while maintaining a vital connection with Shumaker as Of Counsel.

Shumaker’s Sports Law Team serves a diverse clientele, including conferences, universities, NCAA and professional franchise coaches, athletic directors, conference commissioners and other sports industry executives, and other sports and entertainment figures. The team provides counsel on a wide range of matters, including taxation, employment agreements, deferred compensation arrangements, intellectual property and Name, Image and Likeness (NIL), Title IX disputes and compliance, workplace investigations, litigation and disputes, real estate, and contract and commercial law matters.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Founded in 1925, the Shumaker team of more than 300 lawyers and advisors is a premier provider of legal and legislative solutions, focused on being a positive and impactful difference maker for our clients and in the communities we serve.