Shumaker Attorney David Delrahim Graduates from Leadership St. Pete® Class of 2025 

ST. PETERSBURG, FL –Shumaker Partner David Delrahim, an attorney in the firm’s Litigation & Disputes Service Line, has graduated from the Leadership St. Pete® (LSP) Class of 2025. One of the oldest leadership programs in America and a division of the St. Petersburg Area Chamber of Commerce, LSP is a highly selective program designed to identify, recruit, and develop leaders who represent the diversity of the St. Petersburg community and who are committed to service and community betterment.

“David’s graduation from Leadership St. Pete® is a testament to his dedication—not only to his clients but to our greater community,” said Mindi Richter, Managing Partner of Shumaker’s St. Petersburg office and Leadership St. Pete® 2023 Class, Member. “We are invested in David’s continued growth as a leader in and out of the courtroom and to the growth of the St. Petersburg community.”

David’s involvement in the community extends far beyond Leadership St. Pete®. He currently serves as President of the Board of Trustees for Menorah Life, a Board of Trustees member for the Pinellas County Law Library, and a member of the Downtown Business Association Board of Directors. His commitment to civic engagement emphasizes his dedication for supporting the legal, business, and nonprofit communities of St. Petersburg.

David represents a broad range of clients across industries, including construction, manufacturing, medical services, real estate development, and hospitality. Acting as outside general counsel for many of his clients, he advocates in federal, state, and bankruptcy courts on matters involving complex business litigation, collection actions, real estate and title disputes, partnership and shareholder conflicts, and business misconduct.

