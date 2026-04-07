Shumaker Attorney Ryan M. Guerin Appointed to the Early Learning Coalition of Sarasota County’s Board of Directors

“Early learning plays such a critical role in shaping a child’s future, and it’s an honor to support an organization that is making a meaningful difference for families across Sarasota County,” said Ryan.

SARASOTA, FL — Shumaker Associate Ryan M. Guerin has been named to the Board of Directors of the Early Learning Coalition of Sarasota County (ELC). Utilizing local, state and federal funds, ELC administers a multi-million-dollar early education program for preschool-aged children in Sarasota County, ensuring quality childcare and early learning programs, family access to services, and positive outcomes for young children.

“Like so many, Ryan’s long-standing passion for early learning became deeply personal as he began to watch his own young children grow and thrive,” says ELC Board Chair Kevin Cooper. “That real-life perspective makes his advocacy unmistakably authentic, as our mission has become a lived experience. We’re grateful to welcome both his heart for this work and the partnership of his firm as we continue strengthening opportunities for our youngest learners.”

“Early learning plays such a critical role in shaping a child’s future, and it’s an honor to support an organization that is making a meaningful difference for families across Sarasota County,” said Ryan. “As a parent, I see firsthand how important access to quality early education and childcare is, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve on the Board and to help advance the Coalition’s mission.”

Ryan is a member of Shumaker’s Labor & Employment Service Line, where his practice primarily focuses in the area of labor and employment and additionally covers an array of general and complex commercial litigation matters.

Deeply committed to the community in which he serves, Ryan is on the Board of Directors of the Bradenton Area Economic Development Corporation (EDC), where he helps guide strategic initiatives promoting business growth, workforce development, and economic opportunity throughout the Bradenton region. He is also a graduate of the 40th Leadership Manatee Class, a program of the Manatee Chamber Foundation in partnership with Bradenton Kiwanis designed to expose business and community leaders to the opportunities and challenges facing Manatee County while honing their leadership skills.

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