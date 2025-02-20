Shumaker Attorneys Selected for Esteemed Leadership Council on Legal Diversity Programs 

Shumaker is honored to support its attorneys’ participation in the LCLD programs and remains committed to promoting initiatives that drive progress and equity within the legal profession.

TOLEDO, OH – Shumaker is proud to announce that Partner Christina Nethero has been selected as a Fellow in the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD) 2025 Fellows Program. Additionally, Associate Michelina Carbone and Staff Attorney Lauren Diaz have been named to the LCLD 2025 Pathfinders Program. These appointments emphasize Shumaker’s steadfast commitment to fostering diversity, equity, and leadership within the legal profession.

“Shumaker is deeply committed to advancing a culture of excellence and diversity, and our attorneys’ selection for these prestigious programs reflects not only this commitment, but our dedication to fostering leadership and innovation within the legal community as well.,” said Kate Decker, Partner Chair of Shumaker’s Council on Diversity and Inclusion.

The LCLD Fellows Program, established in 2011, identifies high-potential, diverse attorneys from its member organizations to participate in a year-long professional development initiative. The program focuses on cultivating leadership and building meaningful relationships, offering participants the opportunity to engage with top legal professionals, as well as experts in learning, development, and executive coaching.

The Pathfinders Program recognizes early-career attorneys from diverse backgrounds who demonstrate exceptional promise as emerging leaders in the legal field. Through this program, participants are equipped with critical professional skills, access to a robust network of legal industry leaders, and the tools to shape the future of the profession.

Shumaker is honored to support its attorneys’ participation in the LCLD programs and remains committed to promoting initiatives that drive progress and equity within the legal profession.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Founded in 1925, the Shumaker team of more than 300 lawyers and advisors is a premier provider of legal and legislative solutions, focused on being a positive and impactful difference maker for our clients and in the communities we serve.