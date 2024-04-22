Shumaker Bolsters its Team with Two New Associates in Key Practice Areas

These new hires reflect Shumaker’s commitment to providing exceptional legal services to clients nationwide.

CHARLOTTE, NC – The national law firm of Shumaker has expanded its talented team with the addition of two new associates, further strengthening the firm’s capabilities in key practice areas. Natasha M. Gaggar has joined the firm as a member of its Litigation and Disputes Service Line, and Spencer P. Mead has joined as a member of the Intellectual Property (IP) and Technology Service Line. These new hires reflect Shumaker’s commitment to providing exceptional legal services to clients nationwide.

“Natasha and Spencer’s diverse backgrounds, exceptional skills, and dedication to client service make them valuable additions to our team, and we are excited to see the contributions they will make to our firm and our clients,” said Andy Culicerto, Managing Partner of Shumaker’s Charlotte Office.

Natasha brings a broad range of experience in the construction industry to her litigation and disputes practice. Before joining Shumaker, Natasha gained experience at a boutique law firm defending owners, architects, and contractors against commercial claims for design defects, such as water intrusion and concrete failure. This work ignited her desire to truly understand the fact patterns that formed the basis of these complex, multi-party disputes. In pursuit of this knowledge, Natasha joined a multifamily general contractor, where she worked her way through the project management and preconstruction tracks on projects ranging from $20M to $50M in construction costs, before stepping into a dual role as an estimator and in-house contracts counsel.

“We are excited to have such a talented lawyer join our firm. Natasha’s experience, insights, and drive will be a great addition to our litigation team and help us continue to provide exemplary service to our clients,” said Steve Meckler, Shumaker’s Litigation and Disputes Regional Service Line Leader.

Spencer has extensive experience handling a variety of IP matters, including patent preparation and prosecution involving sophisticated technologies for several Fortune 500 companies. He leverages his electrical engineering degree and experience working on patents involving machine learning, Fintech, wired and wireless communication, software, consumer electronics, semiconductors, and medical devices to the benefit of his clients.

“At Shumaker, we realize businesses must adapt to emerging technologies, regulatory shifts, and environmental considerations. Spencer’s experience guiding individuals and businesses through the complexities of patent prosecution and IP litigation, paired with his electrical engineering degree, will benefit our clients in the successful navigation of the IP landscape, which requires innovative approaches and a proactive stance toward evolving patent and IP dynamics,” said Patrick Horne, Shumaker Partner and Intellectual Property and Technology National Service Line Leader.

The addition of these two new associates will further enhance Shumaker’s ability to meet the diverse needs of its clients and achieve continued success.

