Shumaker Boosts Community Associations Law Group in Response to Projected Growth in U.S. Condominium and Homeowners Associations

TAMPA, FL — As housing experts forecast another year of steady growth for condominium and homeowners associations across the United States, Shumaker announces the expansion of its Community Associations Law Group. With an eye on the evolving landscape of community living, the addition of Associates Natalie N. Baine and Richard T. Sommers underscores the firm’s commitment to providing comprehensive legal services to meet the increasing legal needs of community and homeowners associations.

“Anticipating the continued expansion of condominium and homeowners associations, we are thrilled to welcome Natalie and Richard to our valued team,” remarked Jonathan Ellis, Partner and Community Associations Business Sector Chair. “Their drive and dedication to their work will further fortify our ability to deliver tailored legal solutions and unparalleled support to associations navigating the complexities of Community Association law.”

Both Richard and Natalie represent the interests of board members and professional managers of condominium and homeowners associations, counseling them through their most challenging times with effective solutions and attentive communication.

Prior to joining Shumaker, Richard worked for another national law firm representing large commercial and governmental entities in high-stakes federal litigation, and Natalie worked at a national insurance defense firm, where she represented clients in a broad range of general civil litigation matters.

Community associations continue to need specialized counsel well versed in the intricacies of governing such entities. Shumaker’s strengthened team, composed of highly skilled attorneys, positions the firm as a vital resource for condominium and homeowners associations seeking proactive legal counsel.

ABOUT SHUMAKER: Founded in 1925, the Shumaker team of more than 300 lawyers and advisors is a premier provider of legal and legislative solutions, focused on being a positive and impactful difference maker for our clients and in the communities we serve.