Shumaker Continues Commitment to Leadership Sarasota: James D. O’Donnell Selected to 2025-2026 Class 

A long-standing program of the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Sarasota is designed to equip both emerging and established leaders with a deeper understanding of the critical issues facing the Sarasota region.

SARASOTA, FL — Shumaker’s James D. O’Donnell, an associate in the firm’s Litigation & Disputes Service Line, has been selected as a member of the 2025-2026 Leadership Sarasota Class.

A long-standing program of the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Sarasota is designed to equip both emerging and established leaders with a deeper understanding of the critical issues facing the Sarasota region. Participants engage in an immersive curriculum focused on community development, public policy, economic growth, and regional collaboration.

“James’s selection for Leadership Sarasota reflects both his professional acumen and his deep commitment to the Sarasota community, which aligns with Shumaker’s commitment to giving back to and supporting the communities in which we serve,” said Jan Pitchford, Sarasota Managing Partner at Shumaker. “We are confident he will bring valuable insights to the program and continue to make a meaningful impact.”

At Shumaker, James focuses his law practice on business and real estate litigation, representing clients across industries—including manufacturing, construction, health care, real estate, hospitality, retail, and technology. He regularly advocates for businesses, shareholders, landlords, and property owners in all phases of litigation in state and federal courts.

Before joining Shumaker, James served as a judicial law clerk for the Honorable Joel DeVore of the Oregon Court of Appeals. A Sarasota native, he remains actively involved in the community and currently serves on the Board of Directors for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast in Sarasota.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Moving forward with confidence. Shumaker’s team of 300+ attorneys and advisors work together to help move your business forward with confidence.