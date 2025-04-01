Shumaker Continues Expansion of Intellectual Property and Technology Team with the Addition of Ryan M. Corbett 

Ryan’s arrival marks the latest addition to Shumaker’s rapidly growing Intellectual Property and Technology team, which has recently expanded with the additions of Partner Jade Davis and Senior Counsel Brian Focht.

Tampa, FL– Highly skilled and respected intellectual property attorney Ryan M. Corbett has joined Shumaker as a partner in its growing Intellectual Property and Technology Service Line. With extensive experience in patent litigation, patent prosecution, and trademark matters, Ryan enhances Shumaker’s ability to help clients navigate complex intellectual property challenges and protect their innovations.

Ryan represents companies of all sizes, assisting them in securing patents from the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office, defending against patent infringement claims, and enforcing patent rights. A seasoned litigator, he has handled matters involving a wide range of technologies, including wireless communications, semiconductor devices, signal processing, digital and analog circuit design, imaging, and networking. His experience spans federal district courts, the International Trade Commission, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, and post-grant proceedings before the Patent Trial & Appeal Board.

“Ryan brings a wealth of experience and strategic insight that will be invaluable to our clients,” said Patrick Horne, Shumaker Partner and Intellectual Property and Technology National Service Line Leader. “With Ryan joining our team, we are strengthening our capabilities and positioning ourselves to help businesses protect and maximize their intellectual property in an increasingly complex landscape.”

Ryan’s arrival marks the latest addition to Shumaker’s rapidly growing Intellectual Property and Technology team, which has recently expanded with the additions of Partner Jade Davis and Senior Counsel Brian Focht. This continued growth reflects Shumaker’s commitment to providing cutting-edge legal solutions in an era of rapid technological advancement.

“Shumaker’s strong reputation for client service, collaborative culture, and commitment to growing its intellectual property practice align perfectly with my approach to helping clients protect and enforce their innovations,” Ryan said. “I’m excited to contribute to Shumaker’s continued growth and success.”

