Shumaker Continues to Strengthen Its Data Privacy, Cybersecurity, and AI Governance Team with the Return of Jade Davis 

SARASOTA, FL – Shumaker is pleased to announce the return of Partner Jade Davis as the firm continues to grow its data privacy, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence (AI) governance team. Known for her forward-thinking approach and creative problem-solving, Jade brings a wealth of experience to help clients navigate the complexities of data protection, cybersecurity, and AI regulation.

“Jade is an exceptional attorney whose experience adds tremendous value to our team and clients,” said Doug Cherry, Shumaker Partner, Intellectual Property and Technology Regional Service Line Leader, and Technology Industry Sector Co-Chair. “Her strategic mindset and deep understanding of data protection laws ensure we continue to provide innovative solutions in this rapidly evolving area of law.”

As a trusted advisor in privacy, AI, cybersecurity, data management, mobile and cloud storage, Ad Tech privacy, and the Internet of Things (IoT), Jade has extensive experience in global privacy and data protection compliance. She has successfully led client initiatives across several industries such as health care, hospitality, construction, manufacturing, information technology, transportation, agriculture, food, and retail.

Jade’s work includes managing vendor and third-party data protection agreements, conducting assessments, strengthening data assets, overseeing privacy compliance programs for multinational organizations, and leading cybersecurity breach response efforts. Jade has also provided strategic legal guidance to AI developers and deployers by ensuring compliance with emerging data privacy, AI laws and regulations, and intellectual property protections while also addressing ethics, bias, and liability risks. Jade has helped organizations create responsible and innovative AI systems that align with legal, ethical, and business standards across industries to promote transparency, accountability, and trust.

“I’m thrilled to return to Shumaker,” said Jade. “This firm prioritizes innovation while remaining deeply committed to its people and clients. I’m grateful to work alongside talented colleagues to deliver comprehensive, tailored solutions addressing businesses’ evolving challenges. Data privacy, cybersecurity, and AI governance play a critical role across industries, and I’m passionate about helping businesses recognize their importance. By equipping clients with the right tools and strategies, we empower them to protect their interests and thrive in today’s transformative business climate.”

Jade’s return to Shumaker follows the addition of attorney Brian Focht further strengthening the team’s depth and capabilities in these critical areas.

“The firm has made a strong entry into the rapidly evolving fields of cybersecurity, data privacy, and AI with the addition of Brian and Jade to our team. At Shumaker, we remain committed to staying ahead of industry trends and delivering unmatched counsel to protect our clients’ interests and drive their success,” said Patrick Horne, Shumaker Partner and Intellectual Property and Technology National Service Line Leader.

