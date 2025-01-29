Shumaker Elevates Eight Attorneys to Partner in Largest Class in Five Years 

This diverse group of attorneys represents a wide range of practice areas, showcasing Shumaker’s strength across disciplines.

TOLEDO, OH – Shumaker is proud to announce the elevation of eight outstanding attorneys to partner, marking the firm’s largest partner class in the last five years. The newly promoted partners exemplify Shumaker’s commitment to delivering exceptional legal services, fostering leadership, and investing in the next generation of the firm’s talent.

The attorneys elevated to partner are:

Jillian Askren (Tampa, FL) Jill devotes her practice to complex litigation in both state and federal courts, representing clients in individual, class action, and government enforcement matters, as well as commercial business disputes. Jill has worked on matters from the pre-litigation stage through final disposition or resolution. She has experience conducting discovery, researching, and drafting a wide variety of motions, including dispositive motions, preparing witnesses for deposition, expert witness preparation, and other aspects of preparing complex cases for trial. Her practice has also included advising clients facing government enforcement actions.

Jeremy M. Halpern (Sarasota, FL)

Jeremy’s practice in the Litigation and Disputes Service Line includes the representation of corporate clients and individual financial advisors in state and federal litigation and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) arbitration, with a principal focus on issues regarding the enforcement of promissory note and loan agreements. He regularly provides counsel to corporate clients to ensure that their contracts governing employment and compensation are state of the industry. Jeremy also represents individual clients in arbitration regarding post-employment claims, which include the recovery of deferred compensation and matters of wrongful termination.

Elizabeth S. Moore (Charleston, SC)

Elizabeth focuses on all aspects of residential and commercial real estate transactions, business acquisitions, and formations. She enjoys working closely with all parties in a transaction, whether they be first-time homebuyers or sophisticated investors, ensuring they are fully informed at all stages of the transaction. Elizabeth represents individual clients and entities with acquisitions, development, dispositions, and financing of commercial and residential properties throughout South Carolina and in connection with the representation, preparation, and negotiation of contracts, easements, leases, and other agreements.

Samantha R. Peckham (Tampa, FL)

Samantha is a part of Shumaker’s Litigation and Disputes Service Line. Her practice is focused on commercial and business litigation, as well as disputes amongst beneficiaries in trust and estate litigation. Samantha represents national commercial landlords with complex contract disputes, evictions, and collections. She also has experience with litigation surrounding construction defects, employment disputes, and health care matters.

Timothy J. Rudge (Sarasota, FL)

An aggressive and client-focused litigator, Timothy is a member of the Litigation and Disputes Service Line, where he focuses his practice on contract, partnership and business, and real property disputes, as well as construction defects. He has tried cases in both jury and bench trials, and his experience includes litigating cases in Ohio and Florida from filing of the action to trial.

Julianne M. Servetas (Tampa, FL)

Julianne is a member of Shumaker’s Corporate, Tax and Transactions Service Line and utilizes her previous experience in estate planning to understand the various motivations of owners engaging in merger and acquisition (M&A) transactions. Her practice focuses on M&A, as well as other general corporate matters. Julianne has experience representing buyers and sellers of all sizes, including those engaging add-on transactions and strategic acquisitions. She leverages her undergraduate business education to analyze the intricacies of business transactions, understand liabilities presented by a business’s stakeholders, and address legal matters that arise pre- and post-closing.

Steven D. Solowsky (Sarasota, FL)

A member of the Real Estate and Development Service Line, Steven represents clients in all aspects of commercial real estate law. Steven handles the negotiation and drafting of contracts in a wide range of complex commercial transactions and commercial real estate closings. He has successfully represented individual and corporate clients in the negotiation, purchase, leasing, and sale of various types of properties, including commercial office buildings and oil and gas distribution facilities.

Benjamin J. Timmerman (Toledo, OH)

Ben’s primary area of practice is focused on representing regional, national, and multinational companies in connection with complex real estate transactions, including acquisitions and dispositions, financing, real estate development, service contracts, and leasing. He has extensive experience in actively handling high volume legal matters related to the preparation, evaluation, and ultimate execution of heavily negotiated leasing, service, and vendor contracts.

“We are thrilled to recognize these eight exceptional attorneys as partners,” said Jennie Compton, Shumaker Managing Partner and Chair of the Management Committee. “Each of them embodies the excellence, dedication, and client-first approach that define Shumaker. Their elevation to partner not only reflects their individual accomplishments but also exemplifies the firm’s commitment to cultivating top-tier talent and investing in our future.”

This diverse group of attorneys represents a wide range of practice areas, showcasing Shumaker’s strength across disciplines. Their proven leadership, deep legal experience, and unwavering commitment to client success have made them invaluable members of the firm and trusted advisors to clients across industries.

“Our largest partner class in five years reflects both the remarkable talent within Shumaker and our confidence in the firm’s future,” said Jennie.

Shumaker remains committed to fostering a collaborative and inclusive environment where attorneys can thrive and deliver exceptional value to clients. The promotion of this outstanding group further strengthens the firm’s ability to provide innovative, forward-thinking solutions in an increasingly complex legal landscape.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Founded in 1925, the Shumaker team of more than 300 lawyers and advisors is a premier provider of legal and legislative solutions, focused on being a positive and impactful difference maker for our clients and in the communities we serve.