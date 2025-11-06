Shumaker Enhances Transactional Capabilities with Addition of Lathan Verwoerdt 

A graduate of the Wake Forest University School of Law, Lathan served as the Notes and Comments Editor for the school’s Journal of Intellectual Property Law.

CHARLESTON, SC — Lathan Verwoerdt has joined Shumaker’s Charleston office as an Associate, bringing his keen business acumen and solutions-oriented mindset to guide clients through the intricacies of both corporate and real estate transactions.

Bringing the problem-solving and analytical skills he developed while working in our nation’s capital, Lathan’s years in Washington, D.C. provided valuable experience as he prepared to attend law school. He brings these skills to the table in his practice, working to protect and promote the interests of his clients during complex deals while simultaneously helping them avoid potential pitfalls.

“Lathan is a welcome addition to our growing transactional team,” said Katie Lewis, Partner and Real Estate, Construction & Development Regional Service Line Leader. “As the business and real estate scenes continue to boom in Charleston, Lathan is well positioned to help our firm better meet the evolving needs of our clients.”

